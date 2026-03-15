Monday, March 16, 2026

CANADA, March 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at 10 Downing Street and be greeted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Note for media:

8:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

Note for media: