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Monday, March 16, 2026

CANADA, March 15 - Note: All times local and subject to change

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at 10 Downing Street and be greeted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

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8:05 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer.

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Monday, March 16, 2026

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