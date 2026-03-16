iFLY Opens New Indoor Skydiving Location in Miami

An iFLY guest experiences indoor skydiving inside the vertical wind tunnel.

The new Miami facility offers indoor skydiving experiences, STEM field trips, and private events using the latest vertical wind tunnel technology.

Everyone dreams they can fly, and now iFLY Miami will make that dream come true. Our expert instructors will teach you everything you need to know to literally take flight in our indoor wind tunnel.” — Jimmy Marks

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFLY Indoor Skydiving is proud to announce the opening of its Miami, Florida location. Offering the same great iFLY experience that fliers have come to expect, the tunnel is the 42nd location in the country. Reservations are now available at iflyworld.com The new iFLY location is complete with the latest vertical wind-tunnel technology, state-of-the-art media management systems and flying progression programs. The professionally designed facility welcomes both first-time fliers and experienced athletes, and offers STEM education events, private rooms for birthday parties and corporate meetings and more.“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to Miami,” said iFLY Miami owner Jimmy Marks. “Everyone dreams they can fly, and now iFLY Miami will make that dream come true. Our expert instructors will teach you everything you need to know to literally take flight in our indoor wind tunnel.”The opening arrives just in time for spring break, giving South Florida families and visitors a new indoor activity to experience during the busy travel season.iFLY is a sports and recreation company with the mission to deliver the dream of flight. The company pioneered the body-flying "indoor skydiving" experience and is the world leader in vertical wind-tunnel technology. Guests don't need to be athletes or in the best shape of their lives; iFLY's world-class instructors are pros at making flying fun for everyone.iFLY Miami is located at 1501 NW North River Drive, Miami, FL 33125.###About iFLY Indoor Skydiving:Austin-based iFLY Holdings, LLC is the world leader in design, manufacturing, sales, and operations of wind-tunnel systems for indoor skydiving. Under the brand names iFLY and SkyVenture, the company has flown more than 20 million people in over 18 countries and at sea since launching the modern vertical wind-tunnel industry in 1998. iFLY supports and utilizes the safety and training rules set out by the International Bodyflight Association (IBA) to ensure safety and progression of the sport of indoor skydiving. For more information on iFLY, visit www.iflyworld.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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