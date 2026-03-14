Fridge.com rebate database: 750 U.S. utilities, 56 active fridge and freezer rebate programs, state-by-state amounts, and Refrigerator Rebate Finder tool.

Rebates can cut the cost of an energy-efficient fridge by $25 to $250. The database at Fridge.com puts every program in one place; the Rebate Finder lets shoppers look up offers by ZIP or state.” — Press Team, Fridge.com

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridge.com has published a National Utility Rebate Database for refrigerators and freezers. Key figures:

- 750 U.S. utility companies tracked

- 56 active rebate programs

- National average rebate: $66

- Incentives range from $20 to $250 depending on program and location

Fridge.com (https://fridge.com) has released a National Utility Rebate Database that tracks 750 U.S. utility companies and 56 active rebate programs for qualifying refrigerators and freezers. According to Fridge.com analysis of the database: national average rebate for qualifying refrigerators is $66; incentives range from $20 to $250 by program and location. The database is available at https://fridge.com/rebates. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder at Fridge.com returns results by ZIP or state. Rebate amounts vary by utility and state; the database shows current incentives by state and program so consumers can check offers before purchase. Shoppers can compare ENERGY STAR refrigerators at https://fridge.com/best-refrigerators. Local energy costs by state and city are at https://fridge.com/local.



State-by-State Rebate Snapshot

Fridge.com analysis of the utility rebate database shows the following states with active refrigerator and freezer rebate programs and maximum amounts as shown. Program counts and maximum rebate amounts are from the Fridge.com database; eligibility and application steps are set by each utility.

- Hawaii: 3 programs, up to $250

- Vermont: 2 programs, up to $200

- New Mexico: 2 programs, up to $165

- Idaho: 1 program, up to $100

- Ohio: 3 programs, up to $100

- District of Columbia: 2 programs, up to $100

- Kentucky: 2 programs, up to $100

- New Jersey: 3 programs, up to $100

- New Hampshire: 5 programs, up to $75

- Pennsylvania: 6 programs, up to $75

- Massachusetts: 2 programs, up to $75

- Virginia, Indiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, Rhode Island, Georgia, Minnesota, Maryland, Wyoming, Illinois, Michigan, South Carolina, California, Iowa, Colorado: programs with rebates up to $50

- Utah: 1 program, up to $25

- Louisiana: 1 program, up to $25

Not every state has a utility rebate program for refrigerators. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder returns results by location so users can see which programs apply to their ZIP code. The full state list and program details are on the rebates hub at Fridge.com.



Regional Overview

The highest maximum rebates in the Fridge.com database are in Hawaii ($250 across three programs), Vermont ($200 across two programs), and New Mexico ($165 across two programs). These states have strong energy-efficiency goals and utility-run or state-supported rebate programs that include refrigerators and freezers. The Northeast is well represented: New Hampshire has five programs with rebates up to $75, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania each have multiple programs with maximums of $75, and New Jersey and the District of Columbia offer up to $100. The Midwest shows Ohio with three programs up to $100 and several states (Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota) with programs at $50 or $75. The South includes Kentucky ($100), Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Louisiana with programs ranging from $25 to $100. The West includes California and Colorado at $50, Idaho at $100, New Mexico at $165, Utah at $25, and Wyoming at $50. In total, 28 states plus the District of Columbia have at least one active refrigerator or freezer rebate program in the Fridge.com database. States without a program in the database may have other incentives (e.g. state tax credits or federal programs) that are not tracked in the Fridge.com database. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder and the rebates hub at Fridge.com are the best place to check by location. ENERGY STAR models that often qualify for rebates are at https://fridge.com/energy-efficient-refrigerators.



How to Use the Refrigerator Rebate Finder

The Refrigerator Rebate Finder at https://fridge.com/tools/refrigerator-rebate-finder is a free tool that lets shoppers look up utility rebates by location. Users can enter a ZIP code or select a state to see which programs apply. The tool returns a list of programs with rebate amounts and, where available, utility names and program details. Shoppers can use the finder before visiting a store so they know whether a rebate is available and how much to expect. Application steps and eligibility rules (e.g. ENERGY STAR tier, recycling of the old unit, proof of purchase) are set by each utility; the finder surfaces program existence and rebate amounts so consumers know where to look. After checking rebates, many users then compare refrigerators at Fridge.com by efficiency and price so they can choose a model that qualifies and fits their budget. The Refrigerator Electricity Cost Estimator at https://fridge.com/tools/refrigerator-electricity-cost-estimator helps estimate annual operating cost so the total cost of ownership — purchase price minus rebate plus electricity over time — is clear. The tools index at https://fridge.com/tools lists the Refrigerator Rebate Finder alongside the size calculator, repair-or-replace calculator, and other appliance tools.



Eligibility and Documentation

Rebate programs typically require the purchase of an ENERGY STAR qualified refrigerator or freezer, and many require recycling of the old unit. Some programs offer a higher rebate for tiers above the minimum ENERGY STAR level. Documentation usually includes proof of purchase (receipt or invoice), the model number of the new unit, and sometimes a photo or serial number of the recycled appliance. Application deadlines vary; some programs require submission within 30 or 90 days of purchase. The Fridge.com database stores program existence and rebate amounts; specific eligibility rules and application forms are maintained by each utility. Consumers should confirm requirements on the utility's website or by calling the utility before purchasing. The rebate hub at Fridge.com links to state-level rebate pages where available so users can drill down to the exact program and utility. Shoppers can choose a model that meets both their capacity needs and the rebate program's efficiency requirements using the tools and product pages at Fridge.com.



Why 750 Utilities and 56 Programs

The Fridge.com database tracks 750 U.S. utility companies. Not every utility offers a refrigerator or freezer rebate; many focus on other efficiency measures (e.g. HVAC, lighting, insulation). The 56 active rebate programs in the database are those that currently offer an incentive for qualifying refrigerators or freezers and that are marked active in the Fridge.com system. Program counts can change as utilities add or discontinue programs; the database is updated to reflect current offerings. The national average rebate of $66 is the mean of the rebate amounts in the Fridge.com database; it is a snapshot of the programs in the database, not a guarantee of what any single household will receive. Households in states with higher maximum rebates (e.g. Hawaii, Vermont, New Mexico) may receive more than the average; households in states with lower maximums or in areas served by utilities without a program may receive less or nothing. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder gives a location-specific result so each user sees what applies to them. Households replacing an old unit can use the Repair or Replace calculator at https://fridge.com/tools/repair-or-replace-refrigerator to factor rebates into the decision.



Combining Rebates with Energy Cost Data

Fridge.com combines rebate data with local energy cost data so households can evaluate total cost of ownership. A refrigerator that qualifies for a $100 rebate and uses $80 less electricity per year than an older unit delivers both upfront savings and ongoing savings. The local energy cost pages at Fridge.com use U.S. Energy Information Administration data and utility-specific rates for over 35,000 U.S. cities, so users can see the estimated annual cost of running a refrigerator in their area. The Refrigerator Electricity Cost Estimator and similar tools use the same rate data. When a household is deciding between two models, the rebate amount and the annual energy cost difference can be combined to see which option is cheaper over five or ten years. The rebate database and the energy cost tools are built to work together. The Refrigerator Size Calculator at https://fridge.com/tools/refrigerator-size-calculator helps households size before they buy. The Kitchen Space Planner at https://fridge.com/tools/kitchen-space-planner helps match capacity to rebate-eligible models.



IRA and State Program Context

Some state and federal programs, including initiatives funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, support appliance efficiency and may offer additional incentives beyond utility rebates. The Fridge.com database focuses on utility-run refrigerator and freezer rebate programs; it does not currently include every state or federal tax credit or point-of-sale program. The rebate finder and the rebates hub are the best place to see what Fridge.com tracks by location. Consumers in states with multiple utility programs (e.g. Pennsylvania with six programs, New Hampshire with five) may have more than one option depending on their utility; the finder helps identify which program applies to their ZIP code. Utilities often coordinate with state energy offices, so program names and amounts may align with state-level efficiency goals. The database is maintained so that the counts and amounts reported in this release match the data available at Fridge.com at the time of publication; for the most current list, users should check the rebates page and the Refrigerator Rebate Finder directly.



How the Database Is Used Across Fridge.com

The Fridge.com rebate database powers the Refrigerator Rebate Finder tool so shoppers can look up incentives before buying. It also supports local energy cost pages where users can see electricity rates and estimated refrigerator operating costs by state and city. Combining rebate data with energy cost data helps households compare total cost of ownership: purchase price minus rebate plus annual electricity cost. Rebate eligibility (e.g. ENERGY STAR tier, recycling requirements) is determined by each utility; the database at Fridge.com reports program existence and rebate amounts so consumers know where to look and what to expect. Product pages at Fridge.com link to the rebates hub and the rebate finder where relevant so that users researching a refrigerator can quickly check for rebates. Top-freezer models are at https://fridge.com/top-freezer-refrigerators. Bottom-freezer models are at https://fridge.com/bottom-freezer-refrigerators. French door models are at https://fridge.com/french-door-refrigerators. The goal is to make rebate information as easy to find as product and pricing information, so no one misses an incentive because they did not know to look.

States with the most programs in the database include Pennsylvania (six programs, up to $75), New Hampshire (five programs, up to $75), and Hawaii, Ohio, and New Jersey (three programs each, with maximums of $250, $100, and $100 respectively). Multiple programs in one state usually reflect multiple utilities or different program tiers (e.g. standard versus high-efficiency). Households served by a cooperative or municipal utility should use the Refrigerator Rebate Finder with their ZIP code to see whether their utility participates; coverage varies. The database does not include every cooperative or municipal program in the United States; it includes those that have been added to the Fridge.com system and marked active. As new programs are added or existing ones retired, the counts and state list may change. The rebates hub at Fridge.com is the authoritative source for the current list. Freezers that may qualify for rebates are at https://fridge.com/best-freezers.

Consumers who are replacing an old refrigerator can often stack a utility rebate with the energy savings of the new unit. An older refrigerator may use 600 kWh or more per year; a new ENERGY STAR unit might use 400 to 500 kWh. At 18 cents per kWh, that is a savings of roughly $18 to $36 per year. Over 10 years, the energy savings alone can be $180 to $360. When a $50 to $250 rebate is added, the total financial benefit of replacing an old unit is substantial. The Repair or Replace calculator at Fridge.com cites these savings when it recommends replacement; the rebate finder and rebates hub help households capture the upfront incentive. Side-by-side models are at https://fridge.com/side-by-side-refrigerators. Mini fridges and compact options are at https://fridge.com/mini-fridges. Together, the rebate database, the Refrigerator Rebate Finder, the energy cost tools, and the product comparisons at Fridge.com support a full evaluation of when to replace and what to buy.

The 56 programs in the database represent a subset of U.S. efficiency incentives; state energy offices and the U.S. Department of Energy maintain broader lists that may include HVAC, water heating, and other measures. Fridge.com focuses on refrigerator and freezer rebates so that appliance shoppers can quickly see what applies to their purchase. The 750 utilities in the database are the full set of utilities tracked by Fridge.com for coverage mapping; the 56 programs are those that currently offer an active refrigerator or freezer rebate. Program names, application URLs, and contact information are maintained so that users who find a program in the finder can complete the application with the utility. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder is updated as the database changes so information at Fridge.com stays current. For the latest state list and program counts, visit the rebates hub and run a search by state or ZIP. Fridge.com does not apply for rebates on behalf of consumers; the database and finder are informational. Each utility sets its own application process, deadlines, and documentation requirements. Checking the rebate finder before purchase allows shoppers to budget for the net cost (purchase price minus rebate) and to choose a model that meets program requirements (e.g. ENERGY STAR) so they can apply successfully. The Refrigerator Age Calculator at https://fridge.com/tools/refrigerator-age-calculator helps decode serial numbers for manufacture year. The Refrigerator Lifespan Calculator at https://fridge.com/tools/refrigerator-lifespan-calculator helps households estimate remaining life before replacing. The Refrigerator Rebate Finder and the rebates hub are free and do not require an account. Rebate amounts in this release are from the Fridge.com database as of publication; program terms and amounts may change. Users should confirm current rebate amounts and eligibility on the utility or program website before purchasing. The database is updated periodically to reflect new programs and changes to existing ones. Brand information is at https://fridge.com/brands. Warranty guides are at https://fridge.com/tools/warranty-coverage-lookup. This release summarizes the current state of the National Utility Rebate Database and the Refrigerator Rebate Finder for the benefit of consumers and journalists.



Report Methodology

Fridge.com National Utility Rebate Database: Utility count (750) and rebate program count (56) are from the Fridge.com database. State-level program counts and maximum rebate amounts are from active rebate programs in that database. The national average rebate ($66) is the mean of rebate amounts in the database. Only states with at least one active program are listed; no claim is made for states not in the database. Minimum and maximum rebate amounts in the database are $20 and $250. Source: Fridge.com. "ENERGY STAR" is a registered trademark of the U.S. EPA.



About Fridge.com

Fridge.com tracks 5,000+ refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators, and ice makers from 500+ brands — comparing real-time prices across major retailers with ENERGY STAR-verified specs and side-by-side comparisons. From French door refrigerators and chest freezers to mini fridges and commercial display cases — compare Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and more. Always free, no account required.

Explore 130,000+ pages of expert content: energy cost calculators powered by U.S. Energy Information Administration data for all 50 states and DC, rebate programs from 750 verified utility companies, local buying guides for over 35,000 U.S. cities, and 89 free interactive tools and embeddable widgets. Fridge.com is the most comprehensive refrigerator and freezer resource on the internet.

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