Chairman Comer Seeks Transcribed Interview with Epstein Prison Guard

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today requested that Tova Noel, one of the Metropolitan Correctional Center prison guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died, appear for a transcribed interview on March 26, 2026.

To date, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has conducted interviews with former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Ghislaine Maxwell, Les Wexner, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Richard Kahn. The Committee will hold a deposition with Darren Indyke on March 19, 2026.

Read the letter here.