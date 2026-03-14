Improving safety, supporting community: Temporary closures on Main St for watermain maintenance

The City of Hamilton is committed to investing in our infrastructure to improve road safety, enhance transportation networks and support vibrant, connected communities.

As part of this ongoing work, the City will conduct construction and maintenance activities that require temporary road closures in the coming weeks. These improvements are a critical part of ensuring our roads are safe, reliable and built to serve residents and businesses now and in the future.

Upcoming Road Closures

Location: Lane closures on Main Street from Dundurn Street South to Victoria Avenue South (Wards 1, 2, 3)

Lane closures on Main Street from Dundurn Street South to Victoria Avenue South (Wards 1, 2, 3) Dates: March 16 to late September 2026

March 16 to late September 2026 Type of work: Watermain lining

Watermain lining Impact: Crews will rehabilitate the inside of the underground watermain to extend its lifespan and help prevent leaks. This work is being done in advance of the Main Street two-way conversion and road resurfacing project and will help minimize future road cuts related to watermain repairs. During this work, a temporary above-ground watermain will be installed to maintain water service. Keep temporary fire hydrants clear so emergency crews can access them.

Crews will rehabilitate the inside of the underground watermain to extend its lifespan and help prevent leaks. This work is being done in advance of the Main Street two-way conversion and road resurfacing project and will help minimize future road cuts related to watermain repairs. During this work, a temporary above-ground watermain will be installed to maintain water service. Keep temporary fire hydrants clear so emergency crews can access them. Access: Access to all businesses and residents will be maintained. Emergency services will not be affected. Lane restrictions will be in place and traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are reminded to take extra caution in construction zones. We understand that road closures can be disruptive, and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets and neighbourhoods.

For the most up-to-date information on closures, detours, and project timelines, visit www.hamilton.ca/roadclosures or subscribe to updates, alerts and newsletters by visiting https://www.hamilton.ca/city-council/news-notices/subscribe-e-updates.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.

Additional Resources