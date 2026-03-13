Former Navy servicemember sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding a pandemic relief program

Former Navy service member and Navy reservist Tiara Jenee Bryant, 36, was sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding a pandemic-era relief program.

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