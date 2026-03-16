AXIS Consulting Introduces a Modern Approach to Revenue Operations Automation

New RevOps automation framework connects sales, marketing, and customer success workflows with data governance and measurable performance targets

Automation alone does not solve revenue problems. It has to be built on a clear operating model” — Boris Tsibelman, Founder & CEO of AXIS Consulting

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXIS Consulting today announced a modern approach to revenue operations (RevOps) automation designed to help organizations reduce manual handoffs, standardize pipeline workflows, and improve forecasting consistency across sales, marketing, and customer success.RevOps teams have long been asked to “make the systems talk,” yet many organizations still rely on spreadsheets, one-off integrations, and tribal knowledge to keep revenue moving. AXIS Consulting’s updated approach is built to address that reality by combining process mapping, automation design, and operational governance into a single delivery model that can be applied across the revenue engine, from lead intake through renewals.“Most revenue friction isn’t caused by a lack of tools, it’s caused by invisible gaps between teams, fields, and steps,” said Boris Tsibelman, Founder & CEO of AXIS Consulting. “Our approach is designed to make the work visible, tighten the process, and then automate what should be automated without breaking what already works.”AXIS Consulting approach centers on three principles: clarity, control, and continuous improvement. Instead of starting with automation scripts or disconnected workflows, the firm begins by documenting how revenue actually moves through an organization, including where requests enter, how records are created, who approves exceptions, and where data quality breaks down. This early-stage mapping is designed to surface bottlenecks that are often hidden in handoffs between sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as in the reporting logic leaders rely on for forecasting and planning.From there, the program focuses on standardization that supports scale. This can include aligning lifecycle definitions such as lead, opportunity, and customer; rationalizing required fields and decision rules; and ensuring handoffs are measurable and repeatable. AXIS Consulting said this structured foundation is intended to help organizations avoid “automation theater,” where activity is automated but outcomes remain inconsistent because the underlying process is unclear or constantly shifting.Once workflows are defined, AXIS Consulting builds automation around the process across CRM, marketing automation, customer success platforms, billing, and analytics tools, using a governance model designed to make changes easier to manage over time. The firm said the work is tailored to each client’s operating model rather than assuming a one-size-fits-all RevOps stack, with controls intended to support data integrity, auditability, and cross-functional adoption.AXIS Consulting said the approach is designed to support performance targets RevOps leaders are commonly measured against, including reducing rework and manual routing that slow cycle times, improving data quality through standardized definitions and validation rules, and creating clearer visibility into pipeline movement and stage conversion. The objective is also to help teams align on forecasting inputs and reporting logic so leaders can make decisions with greater confidence. The firm emphasized that results vary by organization and depend on factors such as systems maturity, baseline data quality, and user adoption, but the goal is to deliver automation that can be maintained without constant rebuilds.The company said the approach is particularly relevant for growth-stage and mid-market organizations that have added tools quickly and now need greater consistency, as well as larger teams that have strong platforms in place but struggle with process drift, duplicate fields, and exceptions that slow revenue motion. AXIS Consulting also said its RevOps automation engagements are structured to reduce disruption by sequencing implementation around high-impact workflows first while maintaining change-management controls that keep teams aligned as the system evolves.“RevOps is often the place where strategy meets the messy reality of execution,” Boris Tsibelman added. “If you can standardize the handoffs and automate the repeatable work, you free your teams to focus on deals, customers, and decisions, not cleanup.”AXIS Consulting said the RevOps automation approach is available immediately for organizations seeking an assessment, roadmap, and phased execution plan. Learn more through AXIS Consulting RevOps automation overview at axisconsulting.io.AXIS Consulting is a business and operations consulting firm focused on helping organizations streamline revenue operations, modernize workflows, and strengthen cross-functional execution. The firm works with revenue leaders to align processes, data, and systems so teams can operate with greater clarity and control.

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