Committed to Capital Expands Funding Opportunities for Startups and Established Firms

Advisor-led process helps entrepreneurs compare SBA guidance and working capital options.

Every funding offer comes with a cost. The real question is whether the repayment fits your business without hurting your daily cash flow.” — Kevin Duffy Jr

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Committed to Capital, a business financing firm headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey, announced an expansion of funding pathways tailored for early-stage startups and established small businesses across the United States.The company said its advisor-led model is designed to help business owners compare multiple financing structures, expected underwriting timelines and documentation requirements in one place to support a clearer next step.“Startups and mature firms face different problems, but they share the same reality: cash flow decides what you can do this month,” said Kevin Duffy Jr., Founder and Business Funding Analyst at Committed to Capital. “We listen to the goal, look at the numbers, and then match the funding to the pace of the business, not the other way around.”Committed to Capital said the expanded scope emphasizes startup funding for newer ventures, along with working capital loans and business lines of credit for operating companies seeking flexibility for uses such as payroll, inventory, marketing and seasonal gaps.For longer-term investments, the firm said advisors also help clients evaluate term loans, equipment financing and SBA loan structures, including 7(a) and 504 programs , which may be appropriate for certain expansion, refinancing or commercial real estate projects, subject to lender underwriting and program requirements.Additional options highlighted by the firm include commercial mortgages , revenue-based financing, factoring and merchant cash advance products, which can involve repayment structures tied to revenue, receivables or asset value. The company said it encourages borrowers to review total repayment costs and repayment frequency, as well as any origination or servicing fees, before accepting an offer.“A funding offer is not just a number; it’s a set of obligations that hits your bank account every day, week, or month,” Duffy said. “We make sure founders understand total cost, fees and timing, and we stress-test repayment against real expenses before they sign.”The firm said its intake process typically begins with a review of bank activity, revenue patterns and existing debt, followed by a side-by-side comparison of products that may fit a borrower’s goals and profile, along with estimated timelines.While outcomes vary, Committed to Capital said many applicants can receive preliminary feedback within one to two business days once required information is submitted, with funding timing dependent on verification steps, underwriting and a lender’s disbursement process. The company noted that not all applicants will qualify and that rates, terms and approval timelines vary by lender and product.To help streamline review, the firm said it encourages startups to prepare a basic use-of-proceeds plan, ownership details and projected cash flow. For established businesses, the company recommends assembling recent financial statements, tax returns and a current debt schedule.Committed to Capital said it serves clients nationwide across industries including construction, logistics, health services, retail and professional services. The firm also publishes educational articles intended to explain common lending terminology and documentation expectations, including plain-language definitions of factor rates, draw periods and prepayment provisions, as well as practical steps aimed at strengthening an application.Committed to Capital is a business financing company founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey. The firm connects U.S. entrepreneurs to lending partners and provides advisor-led guidance to compare startup and growth funding structures, timelines and documentation requirements, subject to eligibility and lender underwriting.

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