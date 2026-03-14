Melzi Job Coach Launches on iOS and Android: A Privacy-First AI Career Engine Built for Execution

Melzi AI Job Coach: Launched in 15 languages, globally on iOS, Android, and web

Structured resume tailoring, application tracking, and mock interviews; all in 15 on-device languages from day one. Built for the AI hiring era.

Job searching today is fragmented: Documents, tracking, interview prep all separate places. Job Coach is a career command center; structured workflow, measurable improvement, and privacy-first design.” — Mehmet Efe

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melzi today announced the release of Melzi Job Coach, a structured AI career engine designed to help job seekers execute the full job search workflow in one place. Melzi Job Coach is now available on iOS, Android, and via the web.Built for the AI Hiring EraToday, nearly all recruiting and HR pipelines use AI to filter and evaluate resumes before a human ever sees them. Candidates with strong qualifications are routinely rejected by automated screening; not because they lack skills, but because their resume wasn't optimized for machine parsing.Melzi Job Coach is designed for this reality from the ground up. The system combines ATS-aware resume and cover letter tailoring, state-based application tracking with version control, and mock interviews with scoring and improvement tracking; ensuring resumes get in front of hiring authorities, not filtered into rejection queues. All with privacy-first architecture where no private data ever reaches the AI.Tailoring Without FabricationUsers can apply to jobs in any language. Job Coach automatically tailors their existing resume for each position, generating a new version in the target language while preserving their authentic experience. Unlike generic AI writing tools, the system is designed to prevent hallucination; tailoring presentation and language, never fabricating qualifications or inventing credentials. Every generated document can be reviewed and edited before download.This is made possible through Melzi's proprietary intelligence pipeline, which processes documents without exposing private user data to AI models. Names, contact details, and sensitive information remain protected throughout the generation process.Global From Day OneMelzi Job Coach ships with 15 on-device interface languages from day one, including Turkish and Kurdish, making the experience accessible globally without additional setup. Built-in sharing via link or QR code makes it easy for users to recommend Job Coach to their network.A Real-World ExampleA software engineer in Germany with an English resume applies for a role at a Turkish company. Job Coach generates a tailored Turkish resume and cover letter in under three minutes; preserving their experience while adapting format and language for the local market. No fabricated skills. No hallucinated credentials. Just their real background, professionally presented for both human reviewers and AI screening systems."Job searching today is fragmented: Documents in one place, tracking in another, interview prep somewhere else," said Melzi founder Mehmet Efe. "We built Job Coach as a career command center; structured workflow, measurable improvement, and privacy-first design. Every user owns their AI coach as a fully isolated, private instance. No data mixing between users, no private information shared with AI models."Key Capabilities• ATS-aware resume tailoring to specific job descriptions• Cover letters with full user control and editing• Application tracking with stages, notes, and outcomes• Version control for resumes and key answers• Mock interviews with scoring, feedback, and progress tracking• Faithful to your history: AI that never invents credentials; always review before download• Proprietary privacy pipeline: Private data never shared with AI models• User ownership of all data with full export and deletion• 15 on-device languages including Turkish and Kurdish• Easy sharing via link or QR codePricing and Availability• Free: 2 job applications + 2 mock interviews per month• Pro: $14.99/month — unlimited• Pro Yearly: $124.99/year• Lifetime: $499.99 one-timeAvailable now:• Web: https://jobcoach.melzi.ai • iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/melzi-job-coach/id6758606425 • Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.melzi.jobcoach Press kit: https://melzi.ai/press About MelziMelzi is a Los Angeles-based AI company building practical, human-centric, privacy-first products focused on structured workflows, integrations and real-world outcomes. Melzi Job Coach is one of many AI-powered tools on the Melzi platform.

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