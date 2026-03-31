Attorney General Jackley Announces Pierre Smoke Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the owner of a Pierre smoke shop has pleaded guilty to one felony count of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one misdemeanor count of Possession of a Substance for Purpose of Intoxication. The defendant was arrested in September 2025 as part of a statewide law enforcement sting of the sale of illegal products within their businesses.

Bristol Nielsen, 29, of Fort Pierre entered his guilty pleas Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in the state prison on the felony charge and one year in the Hughes County Jail on the misdemeanor charge. He will be sentenced at 2 p.m. April 21.

Nielsen was owner of Masterpiece Smoke Shop in Pierre. He is one of five owners statewide facing various charges after undercover officers conducted controlled buys of products statewide between June 11 and June 13, 2025.

The cases are being prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

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