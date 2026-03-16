Retego Labs Research Reduces Microbial Corrosion Testing Timeline from 28 Days to 24 Hours

Retego Labs Testing Materials

Breakthrough in microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC) diagnostics could help engineers identify corrosion risks far sooner.

By reducing the microbial testing timeline from a month to a day, we’re giving corrosion professionals faster insights.” — Les Merrill, CEO Retego Labs

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retego Labs unveiled new research at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, the world’s largest gathering of corrosion and materials protection professionals, demonstrating a breakthrough in corrosion diagnostics that dramatically accelerates the detection of microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC).

The research shows how a testing process that traditionally requires 28 days to complete can now be performed in less than 24 hours, allowing corrosion specialists to evaluate microbial activity and potential corrosion risks far more quickly.

“Engineers shouldn’t have to wait nearly a month to understand whether microbial corrosion is developing inside their systems,” said Les Merrill, CEO of Retego Labs. “By reducing that testing timeline from a month to a day, we’re giving corrosion professionals faster insights that can help them act sooner to protect critical infrastructure.”

The findings were presented during a technical session at the conference by researchers from SLB (formerly Schlumberger), the world’s leading oilfield services provider. The presentation demonstrated how rapid analysis of fresh samples can provide faster insight into microbial activity associated with corrosion and highlighted the application of Retego’s testing process in field environments.

Bacteria is a significant contributor to corrosion-related failures across energy, water and industrial infrastructure. Faster bacteria detection enables operators to assess corrosion risk sooner and implement mitigation strategies before damage progresses.

The research paper outlines the analytical method developed by Retego Labs and its potential applications across sectors where microbial activity contributes to corrosion challenges. This breakthrough study will be available for download during the conference.

About Retego Labs

Retego Labs develops advanced analytical technologies designed to rapidly measure chemical and microbial indicators in water and industrial systems. Its testing platform enables corrosion professionals to identify conditions associated with microbiologically influenced corrosion and other corrosion risks, helping operators monitor systems more effectively and respond to potential issues sooner. Learn more at retegolabs.com

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