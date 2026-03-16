CourierPath Raises $1 Million to Solve the 'Last 50 Meters' Problem in Delivery Navigation

CourierPath raises $1M from FUSE and Precursor Ventures to build entrance-level navigation that guides delivery drivers directly to the correct door.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CourierPath, a logistics technology startup developing precise entrance-level navigation for last-mile delivery, today announced it has raised $1 million in funding from FUSE and Precursor Ventures. The company was founded by Francis Santora and James Pozdena and is headquartered at 3401 N. Miami Ave. Ste 230, Miami, FL 33127, US.

CourierPath is tackling one of the most persistent inefficiencies in last-mile delivery: the final moments when drivers arrive at a location but struggle to find the correct entrance, gate, or parking spot. While routing and dispatch systems have improved dramatically in recent years, most navigation tools still guide drivers only to a building’s address or center point—leaving them to search for the actual delivery entrance.

CourierPath’s platform solves this problem by mapping precise building entrances and optimal parking positions for delivery drivers. Through a lightweight SDK that integrates directly into delivery applications, the technology guides couriers step-by-step to the exact drop-off point.

According to the company, inaccurate map pins can place drivers more than 70 meters away from the correct entrance, forcing them to circle buildings or walk around large complexes to find the right door. CourierPath estimates its entrance-level navigation can save more than 30 seconds per delivery stop, a meaningful improvement for drivers completing dozens—or even hundreds—of deliveries per shift.

“Delivery platforms have optimized routing and dispatch, but the final stretch of navigation remains inefficient,” said co-founder Francis Santora. “Drivers often arrive at the right address but the wrong place. CourierPath was built to eliminate that friction and guide couriers directly to the correct entrance.”

The startup’s technology collects and refines entrance-level location data through couriers’ mobile devices, creating a continuously improving dataset of delivery access points. As more deliveries are completed, the system becomes more accurate, helping logistics companies reduce wasted time and improve delivery success rates.

The new funding will support CourierPath’s expansion of its entrance-mapping infrastructure, product development, and integration with delivery platforms and logistics providers. The company plans to grow its engineering and product teams while expanding coverage across more cities and delivery networks.

Co-founder James Pozdena said the company’s goal is to make precise entrance navigation a core layer of modern delivery infrastructure.

“Every minute counts in last-mile logistics,” Pozdena said. “If drivers can immediately reach the right entrance instead of searching for it, fleets can complete more deliveries per shift and significantly improve efficiency.”

Investors see CourierPath addressing a crucial but often overlooked layer of the logistics stack. As global delivery volumes continue to rise, even small efficiency improvements can translate into large operational gains across thousands of daily deliveries.

By focusing on the “last 50 meters” of the delivery journey, CourierPath aims to unlock a new level of efficiency for logistics platforms worldwide.

About CourierPath

CourierPath is a logistics technology company building precise navigation tools for last-mile delivery. Through its SDK-based platform, CourierPath maps optimal parking locations and building entrances, guiding couriers directly to the correct drop-off point. Founded by Francis Santora and James Pozdena, the company helps delivery platforms reduce search time, increase efficiency, and improve the experience for both couriers and customers. CourierPath is headquartered at 3401 N. Miami Ave. Ste 230, Miami, FL 33127, US.

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