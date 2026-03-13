RPA Announces 2026 Nephrology Coding & Billing Workshop

2026 Coding & Billing Conference

This workshop is designed to give nephrology teams the confidence they need to navigate complex regulatory requirements while protecting revenue and ensuring compliance.” — Rob Blaser, RPA's director of public policy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Renal Physicians Association (RPA) will host its 2026 Nephrology Coding and Billing Workshop on April 16, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., offering nephrology professionals an in-depth, practical training focused on accurate coding, compliant documentation, and optimized revenue cycle performance.

Designed for nephrologists, practice managers, coders, billers, and administrative teams, this comprehensive workshop will provide the latest updates on federal regulations and payer requirements impacting nephrology practices in 2026.

2026 Workshop Topics Include:

E&M Billing

-Outpatient

-Inpatient

-TCM

-Telehealth

-APP-Split Shared Billing

HCC

Documentation Tips

-ESRD MCP

-Incenter

-Home

-AKI

-PD training

Revenue cycle management 2026 need to know (condensed)

Attendees will receive updated ICD-10 reference code cards and CPT documentation guidelines reference cards, with additional copies available for purchase onsite.

“This workshop is designed to give nephrology teams the clarity and confidence they need to navigate complex regulatory requirements while protecting revenue and ensuring compliance,” said Rob Blaser, RPA’s director of public policy and one of the speakers at the workshop. “With increasing scrutiny on documentation and billing accuracy, staying current is critical.”

Registration Information

Registration Rates:

Regular Rate (January 16 – April 16, 2026): $749

Workshops for 2024 and 2025 sold out. So early registration is strongly encouraged as space may be limited.

For additional information and to register, visit https://www.renalmd.org/page/codingandbillingworkshop

Or call Tabitha Risher at 678-341-3096 and register via phone.

About the Renal Physicians Association (RPA)

The Renal Physicians Association (RPA) is a national nephrology specialty organization whose mission is to empower the kidney community through education and advocacy in the pursuit of optimal kidney care for all. RPA is the trusted voice and advocate for nephrology practice, equipping kidney care professionals with unmatched expert guidance in reimbursement policy, clinical operations, and practice sustainability. In addition to RPA’s professional society, RPA serves, supports, and expands its reach to the kidney community through the RPA Political Action Committee and the RPA Dale Singer Leadership and Education Foundation. The RPA Singer Foundation promotes kidney disease awareness, equitable access to care and resources, mentorship, and professional excellence. Through education, leadership development, and policy-driven advocacy, RPA drives innovation and promotes access to the delivery of patient-centered kidney care.

Media Contact:

Cali Young

Cyoung@jrsmarcom.com

https://www.renalmd.org/

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