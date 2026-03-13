Tencent Games' VISVISE Makes Its GDC Debut, Showcasing Full-Stack AI Animation and Modeling Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At this year’s GDC Festival of Gaming, held from March 9–13 at the Moscone Center, Tencent Games presented VISVISE at GDC for the first time, showcasing its AI-driven creation platform that had previously appeared at Gamescom 2025. VISVISE introduces the industry’s first deployable multimodal motion generation large model , alongside a fully integrated AI-powered 3D modeling pipeline built upon the HY 3D Multimodal foundation model, delivering a comprehensive AI foundation for modern game artistic creation.Industry’s First Deployable Multimodal Motion Generation Large ModelVISVISE introduces the industry’s first deployable multimodal motion generation large model, redefining how animation is created for games. Built on Tencent Games’ proprietary MotionGen foundation model, the system transforms traditionally time-intensive workflows into an intelligent, generative process.VISVISE’s pipeline covers the entire animation lifecycle — from 3D animation generation and auto-rigging to high-precision auto-skinning and motion in-betweening (MIB). Developers can generate high-fidelity character motion through multidimensional instruction inputs, dramatically accelerating production without compromising artistic quality. Tasks that once required days of manual rigging can now be completed in minutes. The auto-skinning system achieves over 90% weight accuracy, supporting a wide range of character types, while the MIB module can generate up to 200 frames in just 4 seconds, enabling rapid iteration and smoother motion refinement.By compressing timelines and lowering technical barriers, VISVISE allows studios to focus more on creativity and storytelling, bringing cinematic-quality animation within reach for teams of all sizes.AI-Powered 3D Modeling Pipeline for Game ProductionAlongside its animation capabilities, VISVISE features an AI-powered 3D modeling pipeline built on Tencent Games’ proprietary MeshGen-O large model. The system enables topology-level 3D mesh generation, delivering production speeds that are 3–4 times faster than traditional workflows.Beyond mesh creation, the pipeline integrates Auto-Retopologization and intelligent LOD (Level of Detail) generation, automatically producing up to six LOD levels to meet the cross-platform demands of both PC and mobile games. This ensures assets remain visually consistent while optimized for performance across devices. By embedding AI directly into core asset production, VISVISE significantly accelerates modeling cycles while preserving artistic intent—allowing studios to allocate more time to world-building, gameplay innovation, and player experience.Unleash Artistic Creativity: VISVISE’s Vision at GDCDuring GDC, Cheng Ge, Director of AIGC Product R&D, presented a session titled “Unleash Artistic Creativity: How Tencent's AIGC Tools Equip Creators.” The session explored how AIGC technologies can meaningfully reduce repetitive manual labor for artists, enabling them to dedicate more time and energy to high-value creative work. Focusing on best practices within the 3D character production pipeline, Cheng shared practical approaches to integrating VISVISE into real-world workflows, including 3D structural sketch model generation, auto-retopology, and auto-rigging. Rather than replacing artistic input, the tools are designed to augment creative decision-making and accelerate iteration across production stages.At the exhibition booth, developers experienced VISVISE through live demonstrations of both the animation and modeling pipelines, offering firsthand perspectives on its production impact. “What impressed me most is how seamlessly everything connects,” said by an artist from USA “Animation generation, rigging, and mesh optimization feel like part of one intelligent system rather than separate tools stitched together.”Another developer emphasized the workflow efficiency gains: “If this can consistently reduce rigging from days to minutes, that fundamentally changes our production planning,” noted by another artist from China “For smaller teams especially, removing that technical bottleneck opens up far more room for creative exploration.About VISVISE：VISVISE is an end-to-end AI solution for game creation developed by Tencent Games. Built on deep industry expertise, it provides an intelligent foundation that spans core production areas such as 3D animation and modeling generation. With years of applied game-AI innovation, VISVISE aims to reshape development workflows and help usher the industry into a new era of efficient, AI-driven creation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.