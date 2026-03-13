Verensics Publishes Private-Sector Case Study on Pre-Employment Behavioral Screening

AI surveys reveal applicant self-reported misconduct risks often missed by resumes, background investigations, and reference checks

Our ability to gain insight into a candidate’s character and integrity has also consistently saved us in ways that are difficult to quantify.” — Brady Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Emergent Risk International

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verensics, a software company that uses rule-based, AI-powered questionnaires to assess personnel risk across the employee life cycle, has published a private-sector case study examining how pre-employment behavioral screening can surface misconduct risk indicators that are not revealed through resumes, interviews or references.The case study, “Pre-Employment Behavioral Screening to Prevent Workplace Misconduct: Private Sector Case Study,” analyzes self-reported responses from 500 completed applicant questionnaires across eight categories: internal theft, workplace violence, bribery, sexual harassment, illegal drugs and alcohol, bullying, confidential information and reporting reliability.“Organizations often do a solid job validating skills and experience, but high-consequence risk is frequently behavioral,” said Russ Law, Founder & CEO of Verensics. “This case study shows how structured pre-employment behavioral screening can surface meaningful risk signals early, so teams can make more informed decisions, protect culture, and reduce preventable downstream investigations.”The report highlights examples of disclosures and attitudes that employers should consider red flags. Among the findings: 0.8% of applicants reported prior theft of company equipment or supplies, and 5.6% expressed permissive attitudes toward stealing and/or covering it up. In another category, 4.0% reported driving under the influence of illegal drugs, and 3.0% said they would cover for a coworker using illegal drugs at work.On workplace safety and confidentiality, the case study noted that 0.4% reported making a threatening phone call to a workplace after being fired, and 1.4% said they would not report a colleague planning violence at work. It also found 1.8% reported passing inside information they agreed not to disclose, and 1.8% said they would not report proprietary information leaks.Verensics’ approach is designed to collect what it calls human intelligence (HUMINT) directly from candidates and employees by using adaptive questionnaires that follow up based on responses, with the goal of giving hiring and risk teams clearer insight earlier in the process.“Over the past two-plus years that we’ve deployed Verensics’ Pre-Employment Behavioral Screening as an integral part of our recruitment process, we have regularly observed candidates – who have had stellar-appearing resumes and who have interviewed very well - self-report prior misconduct in a past workplace or indicate that they would be willing to overlook or potentially participate in unethical behavior in the future,” said Brady Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at Emergent Risk International, a Verensics client. “Our results, at times, have shocked our recruitment team hiring managers in the wake of what they thought had been outstanding interviews.”Roberts said the screening has influenced decisions earlier in recruiting and reduced additional steps later, “These results have prevented us from making numerous poor hires and they have saved us time and money by negating additional due diligence when the tool is used effectively, early in the interview process,” he said. “Our ability to gain insight into a candidate’s character and integrity has also consistently saved us in ways that are difficult to quantify, by preventing us from placing the wrong new hires into trusted consultant roles inside our clients’ operations, where our risk of liability increases.”Verensics said the case study is intended to provide organizations with an example of how structured integrity and conduct questions can be used alongside standard hiring controls to help identify risks at the point of hire.Verensics provides a SaaS platform that uses rule-based, AI-powered questionnaires to evaluate personnel risk across the employee life cycle, including pre-employment screening and employee investigations.

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