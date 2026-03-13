Customer Experience Consulting Launches With Focus on Customer Operations Infrastructure

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A new consulting firm focuses on the systems behind customer experience, helping organizations design CRM architecture, automation, operations and CX analytics.

Most companies think they have a customer experience problem. In reality, they have a systems problem. When the systems behind customer interactions improve, the experience improves.” — Founder & CEO

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Experience Consulting has launched with a focus on helping organizations design, build, and implement the systems and operational structures that shape how customer relationships are managed across the entire lifecycle.

The firm enters the consulting market at a time when many organizations are investing heavily in customer acquisition, brand positioning, and service initiatives while the operational infrastructure supporting customer relationships often develops without a unified design.

As companies grow, customer data may exist across multiple platforms, workflows may be created independently by different departments, and operational responsibilities may evolve informally rather than through structured frameworks. These conditions can create fragmentation between teams responsible for sales, onboarding, support, and account management, making it difficult to maintain consistent customer experiences or to understand how customer relationships evolve over time.

Customer Experience Consulting was established to address these structural challenges by helping organizations build the operational environments required to support modern customer operations.

Rather than focusing solely on advisory work, the firm works with organizations to design and implement the frameworks that govern how customer facing teams operate. This includes structuring operational processes, configuring technology platforms, implementing automation systems, establishing reporting infrastructure, and supporting the hiring and training of teams responsible for managing customer relationships.

Many organizations already operate with complex technology stacks that may include CRM platforms, support systems, marketing automation tools, communication platforms, and analytics software. However, these tools are often implemented independently, without a unified operational architecture connecting them.

Customer Experience Consulting works with organizations to design structured frameworks that align these platforms with operational processes and team responsibilities. The goal is to create environments where technology, workflows, and teams operate within a coordinated structure rather than as disconnected components.

Engagements typically begin with a detailed analysis of how customer relationships are currently managed across systems and departments. This includes examining CRM architecture, operational workflows, lifecycle management processes, reporting structures, and the coordination between teams responsible for managing customer interactions.

Following this assessment, organizations may implement operational frameworks that define how customer relationships are managed from the first interaction through onboarding, adoption, support, retention, and long term account development.

The firm’s work often spans multiple operational areas including system architecture, implementation, process design, and team enablement.

Areas of work commonly include:

• CRM architecture design and system configuration supporting lifecycle management

• workflow automation systems coordinating operational processes across departments

• customer onboarding and lifecycle management frameworks

• retention monitoring systems and operational analytics infrastructure

• governance models supporting documentation, reporting, and operational consistency

• hiring and training frameworks for customer facing teams

Within these environments, CRM platforms often function as the central infrastructure for managing customer data and lifecycle progression. Workflow automation tools coordinate operational processes between teams, while reporting systems provide leadership with visibility into performance indicators related to customer retention, operational efficiency, and lifecycle progression.

Customer Experience Consulting refers to this integrated framework as a Customer Experience Operating System. The framework focuses on aligning technology platforms, operational processes, and team responsibilities around the management of customer relationships.

Organizations may implement these frameworks at different stages of growth. Early stage companies often adopt structured systems when implementing their first CRM platforms or building customer facing teams. Growth stage organizations frequently revisit their operational frameworks when scaling operations or expanding into new markets. Larger organizations may implement these frameworks when attempting to unify operational processes across multiple departments or modernize legacy systems.

Customer Experience Consulting works with startups, growth stage companies, and established organizations seeking to modernize how customer relationships are managed. The firm focuses on helping companies create environments where systems, processes, and teams operate within clearly defined frameworks designed to support long term customer relationships.

The company currently works with organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

As companies increasingly recognize the strategic importance of customer relationships, the infrastructure supporting those relationships is becoming an important component of how organizations scale. Customer Experience Consulting focuses on helping organizations design and implement the operational foundations that support those relationships while enabling teams to operate within structured and scalable systems.

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