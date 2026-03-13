Tells.co Among First U.S. Platforms Approved for RCS Business Messaging

Tells.co - AI-Powered SMS, RCS and Voice Messaging Platform RCS Business Messaging conversation showing AI-personalized video delivered directly in a text message Abstract visualization of next-generation RCS business messaging technology

AI-powered messaging platform receives approval for next-generation RCS campaigns in the United States

We built Tells to support where messaging is going, not where it's been.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder, Tells.co

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells.co, an AI-powered messaging platform specializing in high-volume SMS and next-generation business messaging, today announced it has received approval to deploy RCS Business Messaging, positioning the company among the first platforms in the United States able to run production RCS campaigns for businesses.

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, represents the most significant evolution of business messaging since SMS. Unlike traditional text messaging, RCS enables rich media interactions directly within a consumer's default messaging app, including high-resolution images, branded sender identities, interactive buttons, and swipeable product carousels.

The technology is gaining rapid momentum following Apple's adoption of RCS support and growing carrier support across the United States, signaling a major shift in how businesses communicate with customers through messaging.

"We built Tells to support where messaging is going, not where it's been. RCS allows businesses to deliver experiences that previously required dedicated mobile apps. Now those experiences can happen directly inside a text conversation," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co.

EARLY RCS INNOVATION

Tells.co has already launched several advanced RCS capabilities designed for high-engagement marketing and customer communication, including:

- AI-generated personalized video messages delivered directly inside RCS conversations

- Interactive product carousels with embedded action buttons

- Verified branded sender profiles with company logos and identity

- Rich action links including tap-to-call, appointment scheduling, payments, and directions

These features allow businesses to deliver app-like customer experiences through messaging, dramatically increasing engagement compared to traditional SMS.

"Most businesses are still trying to understand what RCS is. Our clients are already using it in production campaigns. That early head start will matter as the channel scales," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.co.

ABOUT TELLS.CO

Tells.co is an AI-powered messaging platform built for businesses that require scalable, high-performance messaging infrastructure. The platform supports SMS, RCS, AI-driven voice, and advanced messaging automation.

With direct carrier relationships, intelligent routing, and deep messaging compliance expertise, Tells.co enables organizations to deliver billions of messages reliably while maintaining strong deliverability and regulatory compliance.

The company's messaging infrastructure processes millions of messages daily across marketing, support, and transactional communication use cases.

For more information, visit tells.co

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