Tells Releases Phone Intelligence API for Number Validation, Identity Lookup, and Fraud Scoring

Tells Phone Intelligence API: identity graph network connecting a phone number to name, address, email, and activity score in a single REST call. Identity graph rendered with the seven-endpoint Phone Intelligence API: phone, CNAM, reverse lookup, address, person match, caller identification, and contact validation. Phone Activity Score: a zero-to-one-hundred signal indicating how recently a phone number has shown activity across the network. Real Contact Validation cross-references phone, name, and email and returns a single confidence score on whether they belong to the same individual.

A REST API covering line activity, carrier data, identity resolution, and synthetic-identity detection for marketing, call center, and onboarding teams.

Phone-data validation used to be a quarterly cleanup. Carrier compliance has moved it into a per-call decision on every number.” — David Schlaegel, Co-Founder, Tells

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tells today released its Phone Intelligence API, a set of seven endpoints that validate, score, and identify U.S. phone numbers through a single REST integration. The API is now available to all Tells customers and to developers signing up at https://tells.co.

The release consolidates phone validation, carrier data, identity resolution, and fraud signals into one platform. Most teams that need this functionality assemble it from multiple vendors with separate contracts and billing. Tells is offering the same capabilities as a unified API tied to its existing messaging platform.

The primary endpoint, Phone Activity Score, validates a number, returns its carrier and line type (mobile, landline, or voice-over-IP), pulls the CNAM, and assigns a score from zero to one hundred indicating how recently the number has shown activity. Marketing and call center teams use the score to prioritize active numbers before campaigns run.

Three identity endpoints handle lookups. Smart CNAM Lookup returns the caller name as it appears on caller ID. Reverse Phone Lookup returns associated name, address, age, and contact records. Reverse Address Lookup and Find Person by Address handle the inverse, returning current residents at a U.S. street address or confirming a name-and-address match. Call centers and fintech onboarding teams use these for verification and screen-pop workflows.

The final two endpoints focus on fraud and verification. Caller Identification powers real-time inbound call screen-pops with the caller's name and address attached. Real Contact Validation cross-references a phone number, name, and email submitted together and returns a single confidence score on whether the three data points belong to the same individual. Lending and account-opening teams use this check during Know Your Customer onboarding to flag potential synthetic-identity fraud.

All endpoints route through licensed carrier and identity-verification partners. The API uses one shared key, per-call pricing, and a single billing relationship. Tells customers can pair the API with the company's existing SMS and voice platform to validate, score, and message in a single workflow.

The Phone Intelligence API is generally available now. Anyone can review documentation and request sandbox access at https://tells.co, or call the Tells public AI agent line at 1-844-933-3555.

About Tells

Tells is a unified messaging, voice, and phone-data platform that helps businesses run SMS programs, AI voice agents, and phone validation on the same number, in the same dashboard, with the same customer history. Tells is based in Orange County, California.

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