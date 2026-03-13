Drumforge Launches David Bendeth Drum Sampler Plugin

Drumforge David Bendeth Screenshot

New virtual drum instrument captures some of the world's rarest drums and a legendary producer's signature sound.

This is the most ambitious project in Drumforge history. It is a complete reimagining of what a drum sampler can be.” — Joey Sturgis, Co-founder / Drumforge

WEEHAWKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drumforge has released Drumforge David Bendeth, a complete drum sampler plugin representing the biggest and most ambitious release in the company's history. Recorded at the legendary IIWII Studios in Weehaken, New Jersey with one of only six operational Focusrite consoles in existence, Drumforge David Bendeth captures the production sound of multi-diamond producer David Bendeth across nine kick drums, twenty-five snare drums, twenty-three tom configurations, and a full cymbal collection, all housed in a completely rebuilt virtual sampler platform.

David Bendeth has shaped the sound of modern rock and metal for decades, producing and mixing records for Paramore, Breaking Benjamin, Bring Me the Horizon, Underoath, All Time Low, and many others. The library was conceived as both a production tool and a historical preservation effort, capturing some of the rarest drums in the world including vintage pieces from the 1920s and Hal Blaine's original session kit, alongside David's signature Impact one-shot samples and real hardware reverb processing from his personal SPX90, Lexicon PCM70, Lexicon 480L, and EMT 140 Plate units.

Key Features:

- Completely rebuilt sampler platform with a redesigned interface consolidating drum building, mixing, MIDI mapping, and song arrangement into a unified professional workflow

- Extensive drum collection spanning 1920s vintage to modern boutique across seven complete kit configurations

- True Bleed system with real recorded bleed audio and individual controls for a natural, organic drum sound

- Impact one-shots: David Bendeth's actual signature samples integrated directly into each drum channel with blend control

- Real hardware reverb processing through David's personal Yamaha SPX90, Lexicon PCM70, Lexicon 480L, and EMT 140 Plate

- Professional routing architecture with dedicated group buses for clean stem printing

- Redesigned Song Builder with block-based arrangement, groove library, DAW tempo sync, and MIDI export

Drumforge David Bendeth supports VST3, AU, and AAX formats and runs natively on Apple Silicon. A standalone application is included. The library requires 40GB of free drive space and 8GB RAM minimum.

Drumforge David Bendeth retails for $199, with an introductory price of $119 during the launch period. For more information, visit drumforge.com.

About David Bendeth

David Bendeth is a multi-diamond, multi-platinum producer, mixer, and musician whose work has defined the sound of modern rock and post-hardcore. With credits spanning Paramore, Papa Roach, Breaking Benjamin, Bring Me the Horizon, Underoath, All Time Low, Of Mice & Men, and countless others, Bendeth has operated out New Jersey for decades, building one of the most respected production legacies in heavy music.

About Drumforge

Drumforge, co-founded by renowned music producers Joey Sturgis, Joel Wanasek, and Joe Wholitz, is a pioneering force in music production tools. Dedicated to empowering musicians, producers, and engineers with innovative solutions, Drumforge has offered a diverse range of drum processing plugins, sample packs, and production tools for the past 10 years. With a focus on quality, versatility, and user-friendly design, Drumforge continues to redefine the art of drum production, providing musicians worldwide with the tools they need to achieve professional-grade results.

The Making of Drumforge David Bendeth

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