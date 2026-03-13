ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program ‘Leading With AI’

Leadership development must evolve alongside AI use and implementation. The role of the leader has shifted greatly. It’s gone from supervising to sense-making; from pathfinding to wayfinding.” — Heather Haas, CEO of ADVISA

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARMEL, Indiana – Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based leadership consultancy ADVISA is launching a new training program designed to help leaders navigate that shift.Recent research by McKinsey Global Institute states that AI agents and automation could perform tasks that occupy 60–70% of today’s global work hours. Yet many leaders are still navigating how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. ADVISA’s new program, Leading With AI and the Leadership + Culture Studio were created to address that gap.“Managers are accountable for providing clarity to their teams, yet they often receive very little themselves. Enter AI: an amplifier. Confusion in, chaos out; clarity in, performance out,” said Heather Haas, CEO of ADVISA. “That’s why leadership development must evolve alongside AI use and implementation. The role of the leader has shifted greatly. It’s gone from supervising to sense-making; from pathfinding to wayfinding.”Unlike most AI training programs that focus primarily on technical skills or productivity shortcuts, this experience focuses on the human side of leadership in an AI-enabled workplace — helping leaders learn how to use artificial intelligence as a thinking partner while maintaining responsibility for the decisions they make. This workshop is also hands-on as participants apply what they are learning in ADVISA’s Leadership + Culture Studio, a private AI studio that protects proprietary company information. Access to the studio helps leaders apply what they learn to real challenges like managing change, tough conversations, and strategic problem solving.Participants shared the following reactions after the workshop:• “This training was my first real consideration of how AI could and should be used to be a more effective leader. What I learned is immediately applicable.”• “I walked out of this experience more empowered to use AI as a strategic thought partner, not just in the day to day leading of my department but in the scaling of our business, and I feel genuinely excited about putting these learnings into action!”Training will be available to the public starting March 30, with regularly scheduled cohorts to follow. This new, one-day immersive workshop will be held in person at ADVISA’s headquarters in The Carmel Arts & Design District, bringing leaders from across Indiana organizations together to explore practical ways AI can enhance leadership effectiveness.Participants work through real leadership scenarios and experiment with AI as a thinking partner for:• decision-making• communication• strategic problem-solving• leadership reflectionEach cohort is intentionally limited to 20 participants to create an interactive learning environment where leaders can explore both the opportunities and responsibilities that accompany AI.The program is designed specifically for leaders who are early in their use of AI and who:• lead teams, functions, or organizations• are navigating how AI affects leadership decisions• want practical applications rather than technical training• value thoughtful leadership development over productivity hacksParticipants also receive 30 days of access to ADVISA’s Leadership + Culture Studio™, a secure AI-enabled environment where leaders can continue practicing AI-assisted leadership thinking and decision-making after the program.The program launched with an inaugural pilot on March 4. Cohorts are scheduled monthly throughout the year.Leaders interested in participating can learn more or register at: advisa.com/ai

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