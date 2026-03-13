Christa Angeles Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christa Angeles, founder of DarkHorse Insurance Solutions LLC, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how empowering clients with knowledge and clarity drives confident decision-making.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Angeles explores the importance of guiding individuals, families, Veterans, and small businesses through complex insurance and healthcare decisions, and breaks down how education, personalized guidance, and community engagement can create lasting impact.Christa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/christa-angeles

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