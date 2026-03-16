cold storage construction market size cold storage construction market growth cold storage construction market forecast

The Business Research Company's Cold Storage Construction Market 2026 Expanding Food Logistics Infrastructure Boosting Demand

Expected to grow to $35.47 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cold Storage Construction market to surpass $41 billion in 2030. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,736 billion by 2030, the Cold Storage Construction market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cold Storage Construction Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cold storage construction market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled storage facilities, increasing investment in food and pharmaceutical cold chain infrastructure, growth of e-commerce and perishable goods logistics, adoption of advanced refrigeration and insulation technologies, and expanding industrial and commercial cold storage networks across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cold Storage Construction Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cold storage construction market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled storage for food and pharmaceuticals, increasing investments in cold chain infrastructure, growth of e-commerce and perishable goods logistics, adoption of advanced refrigeration and insulation technologies, and continuous expansion of industrial and commercial cold storage facilities across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cold Storage Construction Market In 2030?

The cold storage construction market is segmented by storage type into refrigerated warehouses, blast freezers and chillers, distribution centers, bulk storage facilities, modular cold storage units, and portable cold storage systems. The refrigerated warehouses market will be the largest segment of the cold storage construction market segmented by storage type, accounting for 41% or $17 billion of the total in 2030. The refrigerated warehouses market will be supported by the rising demand for temperature-controlled storage for food and pharmaceuticals, increasing investment in large-scale cold chain infrastructure, growth in e-commerce and perishable goods logistics, adoption of advanced refrigeration and insulation technologies, expanding industrial and commercial warehouse networks, and increasing regulatory compliance requirements for food and drug safety.The cold storage construction market is segmented by temperature range into chilled or fresh (0°C To 10°C), frozen (-18°C To -25°C), deep frozen or blast freezing (-30°C And Below), ultra-low temperature (ULT) or cryogenic (-50°C To -80°C And Below), and multi-temperature or variable climate.The cold storage construction market is segmented by construction method into conventional or traditional construction, pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB), modular and prefabricated construction, and retrofit and expansion projects.The cold storage construction market is segmented by application into food and beverage storage, pharmaceutical and healthcare storage, chemical and industrial storage, agricultural produce storage, logistics and distribution.

The cold storage construction market is segmented by temperature range into chilled or fresh (0°C To 10°C), frozen (-18°C To -25°C), deep frozen or blast freezing (-30°C And Below), ultra-low temperature (ULT) or cryogenic (-50°C To -80°C And Below), and multi-temperature or variable climate.

The cold storage construction market is segmented by construction method into conventional or traditional construction, pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB), modular and prefabricated construction, and retrofit and expansion projects.

The cold storage construction market is segmented by application into food and beverage storage, pharmaceutical and healthcare storage, chemical and industrial storage, agricultural produce storage, logistics and distribution.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cold Storage Construction Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cold storage construction market leading up to 2030 is 13%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cold Storage Construction Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cold storage construction market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape temperature-controlled infrastructure, energy efficiency standards, automation integration, and supply chain management across global food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Rising Demand For Sustainable And Energy-Efficient Cold Storage Facilities - The rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient cold storage facilities is expected to become a key growth driver for the cold storage construction market by 2030. Rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient cold storage facilities is a major factor driving growth in the cold storage construction market, as it promotes the creation of modern, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient infrastructure. Increasing emphasis on minimizing energy use and carbon emissions has led developers to integrate advanced insulation systems, natural refrigerants, and renewable energy technologies into their projects. These improvements not only reduce operating expenses but also help meet stricter environmental and regulatory standards. Additionally, companies across the food, pharmaceutical, and logistics industries are adopting sustainability-focused strategies, boosting the need for green and energy-efficient storage spaces. As a result, the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient cold storage facilities is anticipated to contributing to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Automation And Smart Monitoring Systems - The growing adoption of automation and smart monitoring systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cold storage construction market by 2030. Growing adoption of automation and smart monitoring systems is a significant driver of the cold storage construction market, as it enhances operational efficiency, reliability, and safety. The integration of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced sensors enables real-time temperature control, predictive maintenance, and remote facility management. These systems help reduce human error, lower energy consumption, and minimize product spoilage by maintaining consistent storage conditions. Furthermore, automated handling and monitoring solutions streamline operations and optimize inventory management, making facilities more cost-effective and responsive to market demand. Overall, the adoption of automation and smart monitoring technologies is transforming cold storage infrastructure, driving modernization, and boosting market growth. Consequently, the growing adoption of automation and smart monitoring systems is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Expansion Of Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Cold Storage Requirements - The increasing expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology cold storage requirements is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cold storage construction market by 2030. Increasing expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology cold storage requirements is a key driver of growth in the cold storage construction market, as the demand for temperature-controlled facilities continues to rise across the healthcare sector. The growing production of biologics, vaccines, and other temperature-sensitive drugs requires specialized storage environments with precise temperature and humidity control. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology research and the global distribution of pharmaceuticals have accelerated the need for reliable cold chain infrastructure. Therefore, the increasing expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology cold storage requirements is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cold Storage Construction Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the refrigerated warehouses market, the blast freezers and chillers market, the distribution centers market, the bulk storage facilities market, the modular cold storage units market, and the portable cold storage systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $19.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for temperature-controlled storage for food and pharmaceuticals, rising investments in cold chain infrastructure, growth of e-commerce and perishable goods logistics, adoption of advanced refrigeration and insulation technologies, expanding industrial and commercial storage networks, and stricter regulatory standards for food and drug safety. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving storage efficiency, enhancing safety and compliance, and supporting sustainable and resilient cold chain operations within the broader construction and logistics industry.

The refrigerated warehouses market is projected to grow by $8 billion, blast freezers and chillers market by $3 billion, the distribution centers market by $4 billion, the bulk storage facilities market by $2 billion, the modular cold storage units market by $2 billion, and the portable cold storage systems market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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