video on demand market insights

The Business Research Company's Video On Demand Market 2026 Reshaping Digital Entertainment Consumption Worldwide

Expected to grow to $323.69 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Video On Demand market is dominated by a mix of global streaming leaders, technology conglomerates, telecom operators, and regional content platforms. Companies are focusing on original content production, AI-driven personalization engines, hybrid monetization models (SVOD, AVOD, FAST), and cloud-based delivery infrastructures to strengthen market presence and expand subscriber bases. Strategic partnerships with smart TV manufacturers, telecom providers, and content studios, along with investments in localized programming and advanced analytics, are central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking expansion opportunities, platform differentiation, and long-term strategic collaborations in the rapidly evolving digital streaming ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Video On Demand Market?

According to our research, Netflix Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 10% market share. The Streaming division of the company is partially involved in the video on demand market provides a subscription-based digital platform where members can stream a broad range of movies, TV series, documentaries, and original entertainment content on demand. This segment generates nearly all the company's revenue through monthly subscription fees, with different membership tiers including ad-supported and premium plans. Netflix serves more than 300 million paid members globally, providing entertainment in a variety of languages and genres, available anytime and on multiple device types.

How Concentrated Is the Video On Demand Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 45% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects a competitive landscape led by multinational streaming platforms with strong global reach, diversified content portfolios, and advanced digital infrastructure rather than a single dominant entity. Leading companies such as Netflix Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC – YouTube), Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Prime Video), The Walt Disney Company (Disney+, Hulu), and Warner Bros. Discovery (Max), along with Tencent Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., iQIYI Inc., Paramount Global (Paramount+), and Comcast Corp. (Peacock), dominate through exclusive content strategies, mergers and acquisitions, platform partnerships, and scalable cloud-based delivery models. At the same time, a substantial portion of the market remains fragmented, enabling regional and niche platforms to compete through localized content, innovative user experiences, flexible subscription pricing, and targeted demographic strategies, thereby sustaining dynamic competition across the evolving Video On Demand ecosystem.

• Leading companies include:

o Netflix Inc. (10%)

o Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC - YouTube) (9%)

o Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Prime Video) (7%)

o The Walt Disney Company (Disney+, Hulu) (7%)

o Warner Bros. Discovery (Max) (4%)

o Tencent Holdings Ltd. (4%)

o Roku, Inc (1%)

o iQIYI Inc. (1%)

o Paramount Global (Paramount+) (1%)

o Comcast Corp. (Peacock) (1%)

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Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hulu LLC, NBCUniversal Media LLC, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., Tubi, Inc., Fandango Media, LLC, Pluto Inc., Bell Media Inc., VMedia Inc., HighballTV Inc., Ameba Inc., Quebecor Media Inc., and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: TVer INC., Rakuten Group, Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., iQIYI, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Bilibili Inc., U-Next Holdings Co., Ltd., TELASA Corporation, Coupang Corp., CJ ENM Co., Ltd., NAVER Corporation, Kakao Corp., The Walt Disney Company India Private Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, MX Media & Entertainment Pte. Ltd., Sun TV Network Limited, Kuku FM Internet Private Limited, Special Broadcasting Service Corporation, Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Alphabet Inc., and Apple Inc. and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Alphabet Inc., British Broadcasting Corporation, ITV plc, Channel Four Television Corporation, STV Group plc, FilmDoo Ltd., Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A., Rakuten Group, Inc., RTL Group S.A., CHILI S.p.A., and Groupe Canal+ are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: Ivi.ru LLC, Yandex LLC, Tvigle Media LLC, TV Nova s.r.o., MEGOGO LLC, Telewizja Polska S.A., and TVN S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Hyper-Personalized, AI-Driven Streaming Experiences in Video-on-Demand Platforms is transforming advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and customer insights to deliver tailored content recommendations and individualized viewing experiences across devices.

• Example: Gray Media Group, Inc. hyper-personalized video streaming service (January 2025) reimagine the traditional over-the-top (OTT) experience by incorporating machine learning-driven recommendation engines and user behavior profiling to curate bespoke content lineups for individual subscribers.

• This innovation analyzes viewer preferences in real-time to deliver dynamic content adaptation, tailored recommendations, and seamless multi-device access across Gray's 113 US television markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding original and exclusive content production to strengthen platform differentiation and improve long-term subscriber retention

• Forming strategic partnerships and bundled subscription models to expand market penetration

• Integrating AI-driven personalization and advanced analytics to enhance content recommendations, user engagement, and churn management

• Adopting hybrid monetization models (SVOD, AVOD, and FAST) to diversify revenue streams and capture wider audience segments

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