Veterans first: SVA and VA team up to support student Veterans

Student Veterans of America (SVA) recently shared how partnering with VA delivered real impact for student Veterans. During a recent Joint House and Senate Veterans Service Organization (VSO) Hearing, Tammy Barlet, SVA’s vice president of Government Affairs, emphasized the transformative impact of VA’s engagement at SVA’s 2026 National Conference (NatCon), held Jan. 8–10, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Barlet shared that over 200 VA representatives provided essential, hands-on support to more than 400 Veterans, guiding them through programs, benefits, services and resources—critical steps toward receiving the benefits they’ve earned. She described the effort as “life changing” and a “blueprint for how VA and organizations can show up and partner at scale.”

Putting Veterans first through outreach

At NatCon, student Veterans and their families were provided personalized assistance by VA staff in several areas, including help with applying for VA health care for the first time and filing a VA disability claim. During the event, VA scheduled and conducted 201 exams, completed 23 disability ratings and delivered over 1,500 direct services, with many Veterans benefiting from multiple services during their interactions with VA representatives.

The conference also showcased the vital role of VA’s Veterans Experience Office (VEO), which coordinates Veteran Assistance Expos to reach Veterans nationwide. These events meet Veterans where they are, ensuring direct access to health care, benefits and support. Notably, 96% of attendees reported they would recommend the expo to other Veterans.

The event also featured VEO’s Dr. Lynda Davis, who shared valuable insights on policies and the delivery of critical programs that directly benefit nearly 600,000 student Veterans represented by SVA chapters nationwide.

These efforts reflect VA’s ongoing commitment to putting Veterans first. By working alongside trusted partners like SVA, VA continues to expand access, simplify connections to care and support Veterans, service members, families, caregivers and survivors nationwide.

For student Veterans seeking to network, grow professionally or explore new opportunities, SVA’s NatCon remains one of the most influential gatherings in the Veteran community through its more than 1,600 chapters across the country. To learn more or find a chapter near you, visit SVA’s “Find a Chapter” page.

Beyond the conference, VA’s VetResources Community Network (VRCN) extends this type of engagement across the nation year‑round. With more than 600 partners—including nonprofits and VSOs to peer networks, coalitions, and federal and state agencies—VRCN serves as VA’s “front door” for outreach and community engagement.

How to get involved

VA’s Veterans Experience Office invites all Veteran-serving organizations and communities to work together.

Partners can request to join the VRCN to learn more about this community network, partnerships, outreach efforts and upcoming engagement events.

Take the next step today