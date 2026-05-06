Dr. Virginia Wells Launches Thinking House™ System for 25th Anniversary of Advisory Services

Dr. Virginia Wells, Ph.D., President and CEO of Dr. Wells Leadership & Consulting, LLC. Image Courtesy of Dr. Virginia Wells

New Framework Helps High-Performing Leaders Advance Into Higher-Level Roles

You don’t get promoted for what you can do. You get promoted for how clearly others see how you think. That is the work, and now there is a system for it.” — Dr. Virginia Wells

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Virginia Wells, Ph.D., president and CEO of Dr. Wells Leadership & Consulting, LLC, is marking her 25th year in business with the formal launch of the Thinking House™ System, a proprietary leadership advancement framework designed to help high-performing leaders make whole-systems thinking visible as they prepare for greater responsibility.

Wells says, “Most capable leaders aren’t stalling because of effort or talent. They’re stalling because no one has given them a structure for thinking the way senior leaders think across the whole system, under pressure, with decisions that have to hold. The Thinking House™ System changes that. I teach leaders how to make their judgment visible so the people who matter can see they’re ready.”

The framework was developed through more than two decades of advisory work with senior executives and leadership teams in high-stakes environments. Clients utilizing the system have advanced into higher-level roles within a year.

Examples include a leader who secured a new position with increased responsibility and compensation after previously struggling to advance. Another received a pay increase within six months, followed by a promotion within the year.

The Thinking House™ System now anchors Dr. Wells’ executive advisory work, along with her Promotion-Ready Manager™ group intensive and a 10-month leadership intensive. At its core is a shift that many organizations never define clearly. Leaders do not advance on execution alone. They advance when others trust their thinking.

Dr. Wells has advised leaders at Johns Hopkins University, the Pentagon and Oracle, among other institutions where decisions carry broad organizational impact. She has been cited by Forbes, featured on Telemundo, and recognized in “Ones to Watch: Women Who Elevated Leadership in 2025,” as seen on Apple News syndication.

She is the co-author of Drop the Bad! Clear Your Way to Success, an Amazon bestseller, alongside Networking for Novices. Her international consulting work has taken her to Mexico, South Korea, Japan and Okinawa, and features engagements across government, military and corporate institutions.

She adds, “You don’t get promoted for what you can do. You get promoted for how clearly others see how you think. That is the work, and now there is a system for it.”

To learn more about the Thinking House™ System, visit her LinkedIn profile.

About Dr. Wells Leadership & Consulting, LLC

Dr. Wells Leadership & Consulting, LLC is an executive leadership advisory firm founded by Dr. Virginia Wells in 2001. For more than two decades, the firm has advised senior executives and leadership teams in complex, high-visibility environments. Through the Thinking House™ System, Dr. Wells helps leaders strengthen how they think, communicate decisions with clarity and demonstrate readiness for expanded scope. The firm serves clients across the United States and internationally through executive advisory, leadership intensives, consulting and keynote speaking.

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