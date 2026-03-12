Attorney General Hanaway Successfully Defends Missouri FIRST Map Against Constitutional Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her Office has secured a judgment in Jackson County against a left-wing attempt to throw out the Missouri FIRST Map.

“This ruling is a complete victory for Missouri and for the people’s elected representatives,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Thanks the hard work of our legal team, the Missouri FIRST Map stands, the rule of law is vindicated, and Missouri voters can have confidence that their legislature’s work has been upheld.”

The Jackson County Circuit Court entered judgment in Wise v. State and Healey v. State after a bench trial, denying all requested relief and entering judgment for the State on the counts tried. The Court rejected Plaintiffs’ arguments that the Missouri FIRST map violated the Missouri Constitution’s compactness and equal population requirements.

The Court held that the Missouri FIRST map is more compact than the prior congressional map. The Court found that, compared to the 2022 plan, the 2025 plan reduces county and municipal splits, follows state and local legislative boundaries more closely, and unifies the Kansas City ‘Northland.’

“The U.S. and Missouri Constitutions expressly empower the General Assembly to enact congressional plans,” said Solicitor General Lou Capozzi. “Judge Caine rightfully reaffirms that principle, ensuring that the people’s elected representatives—and not experts bankrolled by dark money—make the rules governing elections.”

This ruling reaffirms the authority and responsibility of the people’s elected representatives to shape the future of Missouri through fair and constitutional redistricting. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office will continue to defend Missouri law from attacks funded by out-of-state dark money.

Read the full order and judgment here.