Fingerwave Technologies Launches a Fast, Transparent Payment Platform for Global Diaspora Communities in US.

Founder Noor representing Fingerwave Technologies at the FintechHK Start‑Up Salon.

A next‑generation payment solution designed to make U.S.–global transfers faster, safer, and more affordable.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fingerwave Technologies, a U.S.-based fintech building secure and compliant cross-border payment infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new platform delivering fast, transparent, and affordable international transfers. The launch begins with the U.S.–Nepal corridor and serves as the foundation for a broader expansion to support global immigrant and diaspora communities.Fingerwave Technologies is developing a unified, compliance-first payment rail designed for diverse diaspora users across the United States. The company plans to expand into additional countries and regions, enabling families worldwide to send money home with greater speed, clarity, and trust."Our mission is to empower immigrant communities with a payment experience that is fast, transparent, and grounded in strong regulatory foundations," said Noor, Founder and CEO of Fingerwave Technologies. "We are starting with the Nepali diaspora, but our vision is global. Millions rely on remittances, and they deserve a modern, predictable, and secure way to move their money."The platform includes automated KYC, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, and full auditability, supported by detailed operational procedures for partner banks and financial institutions.Key features include:-Real-time payment initiation with clear status updates-Transparent pricing with no hidden fees-Compliance-first infrastructure with automated risk controls-User-centric design optimized for speed and clarity-Reliable settlement flows supported by U.S. and international partnersAs global remittances continue to grow, users increasingly expect digital-first solutions that prioritize speed and security. Fingerwave Technologies aims to meet that demand by reducing friction and increasing trust across multiple corridors.Fingerwave Technologies is onboarding early users and expanding partnerships with banks and payment providers in the U.S. and abroad, with additional South Asian, Southeast Asian, and African corridors under evaluation for 2026.For more information, visit https://www.fingerwavetechnologies.com.

