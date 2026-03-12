Trac-Rite Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

The Way to Open

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trac-Rite, the trusted provider of premium roll-up doors and self-storage solutions, today announced a refreshed brand identity and new tagline, “The Way to Open” for the 100% employe-owned company.The new tagline, “The Way to Open,” underscores Trac-Rite’s leading role in helping customers unlock opportunity—whether through high-performance roll-up doors and hallway systems, industry-leading service, or forward-thinking product solutions.“Trac-Rite has built its reputation on dependable, value-focused products backed by trusted expertise,” said Kellen Anderson, vice president. “Our refreshed identity reflects the future of our company while staying true to our legacy of quality and reliability that our customers have grown to expect.”The refreshed brand introduces updated visual elements and messaging that reinforce Trac-Rite’s leadership in the self-storage and roll-up door markets and its continued investment in all of its products and services.“Trust and honesty are the foundation of Trac-Rite,” said Kellen Anderson, vice president. “Operating independently within the TBS platform ensures we maintain the strength and integrity of our customer relationships.”About Trac-Rite DoorTrac-Rite manufactures premium roll-up doors and hallway systems for the self-storage industry. For more than 45 years, the 100% employee-owned company has manufactured 100% USA-made steel roll-up doors for self-storage, boat/RV, and other commercial and frame building applications. Trac-Rite is the way to open for customers who value proven products, dependable quality, and responsive support.

