Carla Holmes Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carla Holmes, Strategic Sourcing Architect and Real Estate Investment Strategist, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how operational excellence and strategic frameworks can create measurable business impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Holmes explores how transforming supply chains into strategic assets drives revenue and mitigates enterprise risk, and breaks down how predictive modeling, disciplined supplier governance, and high-performance leadership teams fuel measurable success. She also examines how applying corporate sourcing principles to real estate investments can scale portfolios, optimize assets, and generate multiple revenue streams.Carla’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/carla-h

