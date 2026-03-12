VIDALINA AI Program Management

NY State MWBE-certified firm brings Fortune 500 AI program leadership to enterprises and growing businesses.

Enterprises don't just need AI tools — they need someone to run the program. VIDALINA exists to be that partner, from strategy through execution.” — Valentina V. Salas, Founder, VIDALINA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDALINA , an AI Program Management consulting firm founded by Senior Technical Program Manager Valentina V. Salas, today announced its formal launch at vidalina.ai. The firm specializes in helping enterprises and growing businesses plan, implement, govern, and scale AI programs that deliver measurable business outcomes.The launch marks the evolution of Vidalina Ventures LLC, a boutique technical program management consultancy Salas founded in 2017. The rebrand reflects the firm's deepened focus on enterprise AI program delivery and its commitment to making senior AI program management expertise accessible beyond the largest consulting firms."Most organizations are not struggling to identify AI opportunities. They are struggling to execute on them," said Valentina V. Salas, Founder and Principal Consultant. "Pilots stall at scale. Vendors operate in silos. Governance gets added as an afterthought. VIDALINA closes that gap, bringing the program management rigor Fortune 500 enterprises rely on to organizations at every stage of their AI journey."Proven Enterprise AI Program DeliveryVIDALINA engagements are led directly by Salas, a Senior TPM with experience at Deloitte Consulting and Slalom Consulting and a B.S. in Computer Science. Her recent work includes leading a multi-track AI Shopping Program for a national Fortune 500 wholesale retailer, managing a 5-vendor ecosystem across offsite AI integrations, onsite AI capabilities, and AI-generated content, with weekly reporting to VP Product, SVP Engineering, and VP Business stakeholders.Prior work includes a retail media platform migration covering 300+ live campaigns with zero revenue disruption, delivering $4.5M in cost savings and $20M in annual revenue lift. Across her career, Salas has delivered 20+ complex software and platform programs on time and within budget, including 6 digital education products adopted across 600 schools and 20+ US districts.Services Across the Full AI Program LifecycleVIDALINA provides program leadership across six core areas: Enterprise AI Program Management, AI Governance and Operating Model Design, Multi-Vendor Program Coordination, Technical Program Management for Platform and Digital Initiatives, Agile Program Delivery and Software Development Lifecycle Management, and AI Program Advisory for growing businesses.The firm serves enterprise organizations and SMBs across retail and ecommerce, healthcare, financial services, data and analytics platforms, and education technology.Committed to Access and EquityVIDALINA is certified by New York State as a Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) and is a registered federal contractor. The firm's advisory practice is designed to extend enterprise-grade AI program management to small and mid-size businesses earlier in their AI journey."There is a gap between organizations that can afford a large firm engagement and those with no structured program management support at all," said Salas. "VIDALINA exists in that space."About VIDALINAVIDALINA is a boutique AI Program Management consulting firm headquartered in New York, NY, founded by Valentina V. Salas. The firm provides embedded, senior-level program leadership to enterprises and growing businesses navigating AI program delivery. VIDALINA is NY State MWBE Certified and a registered federal contractor. Salas is also the founder of ClarifyHQ.ai, a Generative Engine Optimization platform helping brands track AI visibility across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.Visit vidalina.ai or contact:Valentina V. SalasFounder and Principal Consultantvalentina@vidalina.aividalina.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.