NHS waiting list continues to fall despite record winter

The NHS has faced its busiest winter on record while bringing waiting lists to their lowest for almost 3 years.

New figures out today show the number people attending A&E between November and February topped 9 million (9,110 591) this winter for the first time in NHS history – along with almost 130,000 more patients handed over by ambulances compared with winter 3 years ago.

Waiting times for patients this winter were the shortest in 4 years as NHS planning paid off for patients. The number of patients attending A&E who were admitted, transferred, or discharged within 4 hours of arrival at emergency departments was at its highest rate this winter (73.6%) since 2021/22, when it was 73.8%.

While the number of ambulance call outs this winter were the highest on record, topping 3.2 million (3,223,778), figures show almost 130,000 more ambulances handovers at A&E where the handover time was known this winter (1,640,783) compared with 2 years ago (1,511,758).

Despite high 999 demand, ambulance responded faster to the most serious call outs, including for strokes and heart attacks, than they have for half a decade (2020/21) – with average Cat 2 ambulance waits down to 32:29.

Despite the record winter, the waiting list has continued to fall and decreased to 7.25 million in January 2026, dropping by 43,666 compared to the previous month.

This represents an estimated 6.13 million unique patients. Overall, the waiting list has decreased by more than 370,000 (374,083) since June 2024.

NHS National Medical Director Professor Meghana Pandit said: “The NHS was ready to tackle winter head on this year, which is why despite facing record-breaking demand, staff have delivered the shortest winter waiting times for 4 years – while waiting lists have continued to fall.

“This is proof that the NHS is starting to turn a corner for patients – but we know the job is far from done.

“For too long, too many patients have faced the indignity of being treated in hospital corridors. That’s why we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach – with hospital leaders out on the wards and corridors making sure patients are treated with the dignity they deserve.

“I also want to thank the public for their role in supporting the NHS this winter – these figures show the huge impact of the public getting vital winter jabs.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “After years of rising waiting times, patients are finally starting to see things move in the right direction – with waiting lists at their lowest level for almost 3 years and more people getting treated within 18 weeks.

“Despite record demand this winter, A&E and ambulance services improved – meaning patients are getting help faster when they need it most, thanks to the hard work of NHS staff, better planning and modernisation.

“But we won’t take our foot off the gas. We’ll keep cutting waiting times, backing NHS staff and making sure patients get the high-quality care they deserve.”