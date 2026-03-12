CardGrade.io Launches AI-Powered Trading Card Grading Platform and iOS App

CardGrade.io AI-powered trading card grading platform CardGrade.io iOS app delivers AI grade predictions in under 60 seconds CGI Vision AI analyzes 47 inspection points including centering, corners, edges, and surface condition

Platform analyzes trading cards across 47 inspection points in under 60 seconds with 92.8% accuracy

We started CardGrade because the turnaround time and cost of professional grading creates a real barrier for collectors who want to make informed decisions about their cards.” — Jamie Budesky, Founder, CardGrade.io

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CardGrade.io (https://cardgrade.io), an AI-powered trading card grading platform, launched its web application and iOS app this month. The platform uses computer vision technology to predict PSA, BGS, and CGC grades for trading cards in approximately 60 seconds, analyzing 47 inspection points including centering, corners, edges, and surface condition.

The platform has analyzed more than 32,000 cards since its public beta in November 2024. It supports Pokemon, baseball, basketball, football, hockey, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, and One Piece trading cards.

CardGrade.io's CGI Vision AI system evaluates cards through four analysis categories: centering telemetry with sub-millimeter border measurement, surface detection for scratches and print defects, edge and corner wear analysis, and confidence scoring that provides a variance estimate with each prediction. The platform reports a plus-or-minus 0.22 grade variance across its prediction history.

Users photograph their card using the guided capture system, and the AI returns grade predictions for PSA, BGS, and CGC simultaneously, along with market value estimates and a downloadable PDF report. A Precision Grading mode, launched March 10, 2026, adds measured centering data using Sobel edge detection for cards near grading thresholds.

The platform includes a 2-grade accuracy guarantee. If a prediction falls more than two grades from the professional result, the user receives a credit refund.

CardGrade.io also offers a free card centering calculator at https://cardgrade.io/tools/centering that requires no account or payment. Users upload a photo of their card, and the tool applies automatic edge detection to measure border ratios. It displays centering tolerances for PSA, SGC, BGS, and CGC at every grade level, including the updated 2025 PSA centering standards that tightened the Gem Mint 10 threshold from 60/40 to 55/45.

The CardGrade.io iOS app is available on the App Store and works on iPhone, iPad, Mac with Apple Silicon, and Apple Vision Pro. Card data syncs across devices with a CardGrade.io account. A Chrome extension allows users to grade cards directly from listings on auction and marketplace sites.

CardGrade.io offers a free tier with three credits and no credit card required. Paid subscriptions start at $8 per month for 25 credits, with Pro and Business tiers available for higher-volume users. One credit equals one card analysis.

CardGrade.io was built by Jamie Budesky, a software developer and trading card collector based in Pennsylvania.

