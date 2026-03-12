Edlio Launches Native AI Chatbot for School Websites

Edlio Chatbot ensures that every family can get the information they need, in their language, at any hour of the day, without adding to the workload of already-stretched school staff.

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edlio , a leading K–12 communications platform trusted by more than 19,000 schools across North America, today announced the launch of Edlio Chatbot — a native AI-powered assistant built directly into the Edlio CMS that gives families instant answers, reduces the administrative burden on school staff, and provides district leaders with actionable insights to strengthen community engagement.For more than 20 years, Edlio has partnered with schools and districts to consolidate and simplify communications — bringing together school websites, mobile apps, mass communications, and online payments into a single, easy-to-manage platform. Edlio Chatbot is the next step in that mission: ensuring that every family can get the information they need, in their language, at any hour of the day, without adding to the workload of already-stretched school staff."District leaders are being asked to do more with less," said Ali Arsan, founder and CEO of Edlio. "Edlio Chatbot was built as a native part of our platform so it works seamlessly with the tools schools already use — reducing calls and emails for staff while making sure families always have a reliable, immediate connection to their school community."Addressing a Real Challenge for District and School LeadersSchools and districts routinely field hundreds of repetitive questions from families — about schedules, registration deadlines, lunch menus, events, and more. These inquiries consume valuable time for front office staff, communications directors, and building leaders. Meanwhile, families — especially those who are non-English speaking or who can only engage outside of school hours — often struggle to find timely, accessible information. Edlio Chatbot directly addresses both sides of this challenge.Key Capabilities of Edlio Chatbot:- Instant, Accurate Responses: The chatbot analyzes both keywords and user intent to deliver concise, meaningful answers — not long link lists or generic responses — so families get what they need quickly.- Robust Multilingual Support: Automatically detects and responds in the user's language, removing communication barriers for diverse school communities.24/7 Availability: Families can get answers anytime, on any device — extending the school's reach well beyond office hours.- Actionable Insights for Leaders: District and school administrators can monitor question trends in real time, using that data to proactively update website content, shape communications strategies, and identify gaps in family outreach.To learn more about Edlio Chatbot and see how it can transform communication for schools and districts, visit edlio.com/chatbot.About EdlioFor more than 20 years, Edlio has been partnering with schools and districts to reach every family, connect their community, and uplift every student. Edlio's all-in-one platform makes it easy for schools and districts to consolidate tools and manage their website, mobile app, mass communications, and online payments — all from one dashboard. Edlio's built-in accessibility tools and AI-powered chatbot ensure that everyone is part of the conversation and that information is accessible 24/7. To learn more about how Edlio is empowering more than 19,000 schools across North America, visit edlio.com.

