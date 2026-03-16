New Technology Aims to Stop Vehicles From Being Driven as Auto Theft Persists in Canada

KēZ Adaptor

KēZ is designed to stop vehicles from being driven, even when thieves bypass factory security or gain access to a vehicle.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto theft remains a costly and persistent issue for Canadian drivers, insurers and law enforcement. Organized theft networks are increasingly targeting specific vehicle models using sophisticated methods that bypass factory security systems. To help address the problem, Keyfree Technologies has launched KēZ, a patented digital vehicle immobilizer designed to prevent unauthorized engine starts — even when thieves gain access to a vehicle or its keys. The prevention-focused technology is available now to Canadian drivers through a national rollout with Canadian Tire.

KēZ is designed to stop vehicles from being driven in the first place, including when thieves clone keys, exploit keyless entry systems or access onboard diagnostics — tactics that have become increasingly common in modern auto theft.

How KēZ Addresses Modern Theft Methods

Unlike tracking or recovery-only solutions, KēZ is designed to prevent unauthorized engine starts before a vehicle can be driven away. The system incorporates two-factor authentication (2FA) — a digital security standard widely trusted in banking and financial services — adding an additional layer of protection even if a thief gains access to the vehicle.

Once armed, the vehicle cannot be started without the owner’s authentication. Owners can also securely grant trusted friends or family members driving permission through a smartphone interface, maintaining control without sacrificing convenience.

“Car theft hasn’t gone away — it’s evolved,” said Tony Alberga, CEO of Keyfree Technologies. “As theft methods become more sophisticated, prevention has become increasingly important for protecting vehicles and reducing the disruption owners face.”

Why Auto Theft Remains a Serious Issue

Auto theft continues to strain drivers and insurers across Canada. In 2023, insurers paid approximately $1.5 billion in auto theft claims, a 254 percent increase since 2018, contributing to higher premiums, surcharges and stricter underwriting requirements for higher-risk vehicles.

Many thefts are now linked to organized networks targeting specific vehicle models. SUVs and pickup trucks — including the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford F-Series, Ram trucks and Toyota Highlander — consistently rank among Canada’s most stolen vehicles. Stolen vehicles are often exported, dismantled for parts or re-VINed and resold before recovery is possible.

Geography also plays a role. Theft rates remain particularly high in Ontario and Quebec, where proximity to major export routes can contribute to lower recovery rates than in much of Western Canada.

Even when tracking technology is used, timing remains a challenge. Insurers generally settle theft claims within about 30 days of a vehicle being reported stolen, meaning recoveries that occur later may not change the outcome for policyholders. As a result, many experts say the industry is increasingly shifting toward prevention-focused approaches that aim to stop vehicles from being driven in the first place.

National Retail Availability

KēZ devices are now available through Canadian Tire, the official national reseller and professional installation partner for Keyfree Technologies. Installation services are initially offered at approximately 60 Canadian Tire locations, with plans to expand to roughly 300 locations nationwide over the course of the year.

The initial rollout focuses on major urban markets, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver, where theft risk and insurance pressure remain highest.

About Keyfree Technologies

Keyfree Technologies, a Canadian company, develops vehicle security solutions designed to address modern auto-theft methods. The KēZ line of patented digital immobilizers are built to help drivers reduce the risk of vehicle theft through prevention-first technology designed to stop cars from being driven in the first place, even when thieves have the keys or fob, addressing how modern auto theft occurs today.

Website: http://www.getkez.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/getkez/

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