Three Charged for Interstate Wildlife Violations

Three people are facing charges for illegally transported wildlife across state lines, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey. A federal indictment charges Brian Poling, 51, of Albright, West Virginia; Levi S. Weaver,74, of Fredericksburg, Ohio; and Leroy M. Miller, 40, of Millersburg, Ohio; with violations of the Lacey Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.