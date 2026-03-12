Grand jury indicts New York man charged with federal sexual exploitation crimes

CINCINNATI – A federal grand jury indicted the New York man who was arrested in late February on federal sexual exploitation charges filed in the Southern District of Ohio after investigation into a missing Colerain teenager revealed he was previously involved with the minor.

