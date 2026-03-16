mxHERO Announces In-Zone Japan Data Residency for mxHERO Secure Share on AWS

mxHERO Inc.

Tokyo-based deployment enables Japanese enterprises and public sector agencies to securely manage and store email content with full in-country data sovereignty

With the launch of mxHERO Secure Share in the AWS Tokyo region, Japanese organizations can unlock the value of their email content while maintaining full data sovereignty and operational control” — Marcelo Marmol, CTO and Co-Founder of mxHERO, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- mxHERO today announced that its mxHERO Secure Share platform will be Generally Available (GA) with in-zone Japan data residency beginning April 2026, powered by the Tokyo region of Amazon Web Services.The new regional deployment enables Japanese enterprises, financial institutions, manufacturing organizations, and public sector agencies to securely manage and store email content within Japan while benefiting from the automation and intelligent processing capabilities of the mxHERO Mail2Cloud platform.The Tokyo deployment expands mxHERO Secure Share’s global footprint beyond its existing deployment in the AWS US East (N. Virginia) region, giving organizations operating in Japan the ability to maintain strict data sovereignty, compliance alignment, and regional residency controls for their email content and attachments.Addressing Data Sovereignty and Cost Efficiency for Email Content ManagementEmail remains the most widely used digital communications platform in the world, yet organizations often struggle with how to manage, store, and govern the valuable content contained within email systems.While many enterprises choose traditional content management platforms, some organizations prefer a direct, cloud-native storage architecture optimized specifically for email content and attachments.The new Japan deployment of mxHERO Secure Share addresses this need by allowing organizations to use AWS-based storage as a dedicated email content repository, eliminating the requirement to deploy or license a traditional enterprise content management platform when that architecture is not desired.Using mxHERO Mail2Cloud automation, organizations can capture and securely store and deliver:• Legacy or at-rest email archives• Real-time inbound email attachments• Real-time outbound email attachments• Email metadata and contextual signalsThese assets can then be stored in and delivered from the mxHERO Secure Share environment within the AWS Tokyo region, ensuring that the data remains fully resident inside Japan.Intelligent Email Processing with Automated Attachment ReplacementA key capability of mxHERO Secure Share is its ability to automatically replace large or sensitive email attachments with secure AWS-generated links.This architecture delivers multiple benefits for organizations:• Reduced email system storage burden• Improved security and digital hygiene• Controlled access to shared content• Enhanced auditability and governance• Lower long-term infrastructure costsThrough mxHERO’s automated processing, attachments are captured in real time and replaced with secure links inserted into inbound or outbound email flows, allowing recipients to access content securely without exposing the original attachment within email infrastructure.Enabling Flexible Content Platform StrategiesmxHERO’s approach allows customers to choose the architecture that best aligns with their operational needs.Organizations can continue to route email content to traditional enterprise platforms such as:• Box• Microsoft (SharePoint Online / OneDrive)• Google (Google Drive)• EgnyteOr they may elect to use mxHERO Secure Share on AWS as a purpose-built repository for email content when the additional costs of traditional enterprise content management platforms are not required.This flexibility enables organizations to tailor their email data architecture based on cost, compliance requirements, operational simplicity, or data sovereignty policies.Supporting Japan’s Enterprise and Public Sector EcosystemThe Tokyo deployment represents an important milestone for mxHERO’s continued expansion in Japan.The company has seen increasing adoption of its Mail2Cloud technology across industries including financial services, manufacturing, logistics, and government agencies throughout the region.By providing a fully in-country deployment option, mxHERO now enables Japanese organizations to meet stringent data residency, regulatory compliance, and information governance requirements while benefiting from intelligent email automation.Executive Perspective“Email contains some of the most valuable operational data and signals value within an organization, yet it is often the least structured and least governed,” said Marcelo Marmol, CTO and Co-Founder of mxHERO, Inc.“With the launch of mxHERO Secure Share in the AWS Tokyo region, we are enabling Japanese organizations to unlock the value of their email content while maintaining full data sovereignty and operational control. For many organizations, this provides a powerful alternative to traditional enterprise content management platforms while preserving security, compliance, and cost efficiency.”AvailabilitymxHERO Secure Share with Japan in-zone residency will be Generally Available in April 2026 via authorized mxHERO distributors in Japan.Organizations interested in the solution can deploy the platform in the AWS Tokyo region to ensure that email content, attachments, and metadata remain stored within Japan.About mxHEROmxHERO is a global provider of Intelligent Email Management solutions that help organizations securely manage, automate, and extract value from email content.The company’s Mail2Cloud platform enables organizations to automate the capture, processing, and storage of email body content, metadata, and attachments across a variety of cloud platforms including enterprise content management systems and AWS-based environments. mxHERO solutions support improved security, compliance, workflow automation, and AI-ready data architectures for enterprises and public sector organizations worldwide leveraging the inherent metadata, email body, attachments and signals-value inherent in enterprise or agency email communications. mxHERO is available in Japan via authorized mxHERO distributors and sub-resellers. Web: www.mxhero.com

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