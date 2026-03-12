New RF Detector Kit Range Offers Professional-Grade Privacy Protection at Every Level

New Bestseller Kits at SpyShopEurope Surveillance and counter-surveillance spy equipment providers

5G, burst transmissions, and silent devices have changed the threat. Lawyers, journalists, and corporate security teams can't rely on outdated detection tools.

We made these kits available on our website because no universal solution exists. Every level is covered, from basic to full, and upgrading is always an option.” — Damir First, CEO, SpyShopEurope

RIJEKA, CROATIA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpyShopEurope launched the first-ever TSCM kit lineup, including the first Full TSCM Professional Kit, as covert surveillance threats grow more accessible and harder to detect. Modern devices transmit over 5G, transmit in bursts, or run completely silent with no RF signature. Without the right tools, that's a serious challenge for lawyers, journalists, and corporate security teams alike.For the first time, there is a lineup of three kits that addresses this threat with tools to manage it all in a Basic, Advanced, and Full TSCM Kit Basic RF and Lens Detection Kit comes with Digiscan Labs iProtect 1216 RF detector, Protect 1207i Multi-Channel Detector, and Lawmate RD-30 Camera Scanner, ideal for journalists, lawyers, and investigators. The Advanced RF and Lens Detection Kit includes the JJN Digital CAM-GX5 cellular activity monitor, the WAM-X10 handheld wireless activity monitor, and the WEGA-i camera detector for corporate teams.Full TSCM Kit - Professional is the first complete professional bundle with MEFF M2-PRO that sweeps the entire range up to 24GHz, the EDD-24T NLJD that finds even power-off and hardwired devices with no RF signatures, and the OPTIC-2 with zoom lens detection up to 50 metres.All three kits are available now through SpyShopEurope. Visit us at SpyShopEurope.comWe are open to ongoing media partnerships and can tailor our cooperation to your publication's needs.

