New RF Detector Kit Range Offers Professional-Grade Privacy Protection at Every Level
5G, burst transmissions, and silent devices have changed the threat. Lawyers, journalists, and corporate security teams can't rely on outdated detection tools.
For the first time, there is a lineup of three kits that addresses this threat with tools to manage it all in a Basic, Advanced, and Full TSCM Kit.
Basic RF and Lens Detection Kit comes with Digiscan Labs iProtect 1216 RF detector, Protect 1207i Multi-Channel Detector, and Lawmate RD-30 Camera Scanner, ideal for journalists, lawyers, and investigators.
The Advanced RF and Lens Detection Kit includes the JJN Digital CAM-GX5 cellular activity monitor, the WAM-X10 handheld wireless activity monitor, and the WEGA-i camera detector for corporate teams.
Full TSCM Kit - Professional is the first complete professional bundle with MEFF M2-PRO that sweeps the entire range up to 24GHz, the EDD-24T NLJD that finds even power-off and hardwired devices with no RF signatures, and the OPTIC-2 with zoom lens detection up to 50 metres.
All three kits are available now through SpyShopEurope. Visit us at SpyShopEurope.com
We are open to ongoing media partnerships and can tailor our cooperation to your publication's needs.
Adriana Dojcinovic
Beling Ltd.
adriana@spyshopeurope.com
