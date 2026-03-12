Todson signs exclusive distribution agreement for smart Black X Locks

Rocksolid Black X Smart U Lock

Todson, Inc. announces April 2026 U.S. launch of BLACK X Titan smart bike locks, led by Titan RockSolid—first angle-grinder-resistant smart U-lock

Titan RockSolid is the first smart bike lock engineered with angle-grinder-resistant technology, delivering Sold Secure Diamond-level protection alongside a seamless, modern user experience.” — Yaniv Stark

SHARON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todson , Inc., a leading distributor in the U.S. cycling industry, today announced the upcoming U.S. launch of BLACK X ’s Titan Smart Bike Lock range, headlined by the Titan™ RockSolid Smart U-Lock - the world’s first smart bicycle lock to combine angle-grinder-resistant technology with connected, app-based access.Designed for high-risk urban riding and premium bicycles, Titan RockSolid introduces a new category of bicycle security by uniting extreme physical theft resistance with intelligent, key-free digital control - two features that have historically existed separately in the market.“Cyclists have traditionally been forced to choose between convenience and serious security,” said Yaniv Stark, CEO of BLACK X. “Titan RockSolid changes that. It is the first smart bike lock engineered with angle-grinder-resistant technology, delivering Sold Secure Diamond-level protection alongside a seamless, modern user experience.”Titan RockSolid Smart U-LockThe flagship Titan RockSolid has been tested to Sold Secure Diamond, the highest recognised benchmark for bicycle security, and incorporates advanced materials and construction designed to significantly delay and deter angle-grinder attacks.Key features include:• Angle-grinder-resistant technology• Sold Secure Diamond tested• Smart, key-free access via the BLACK X app• Easy & Secure digital key sharing• Activity logs and real-time alerts• Up to two years battery life, depending on usageTitan Smart Bike Lock RangeThe initial U.S. bicycle rollout includes four smart bike security solutions:• Titan RockSolid Smart U-Lock (angle-grinder-resistant, Sold Secure Diamond)• Two additional Smart U-Lock variants (Sold Secure Gold)• One Smart Folding Lock (Sold Secure Gold)Availability: April 2026A strategic partnership for the U.S. cycle marketCommenting on the launch, Jeff Greenstein, President of Todson, Inc., said:“Todson has a long history of working with leading bicycle brands and supporting specialty retailers across the U.S. BLACK X represents a genuinely new category in bike security, and Titan RockSolid is one of the most impressive products we’ve seen in years. We’re excited to bring this level of innovation and protection to the U.S. cycling market.”One ecosystem. One app.All Titan bike locks are managed through the BLACK X mobile app, allowing riders to unlock, share access, and monitor activity from a single platform. The bike lock is the first in a series of security products (doors, padlocks, safes, etc) all controlled using the BLACK X app (available on Android and iOS).U.S. distribution and retail availabilityBLACK X products will be exclusively distributed in the United States by Todson, Inc. and available through select independent retailers, Quality Bicycle Producs, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, and the official BLACK X website at black.inc.For pricing and full product details please contact Todson.

