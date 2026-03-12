DevSecOps Market Size, Share, Revenue Potential, Highlight Latest Development By 2033 | CA Technologies, Fortinet

The DevSecOps Market Business

DevSecOps Market is estimated to valued USD 9.80 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 27.6 Bn by 2033, growing CAGR of 12.8% 2025 To 2032 from 2026 to 2033

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DevSecOps Market : A thorough analysis of statistics about the current as well as emerging trends offers clarity regarding the DevSecOps dynamics. The report includes Porter's Five Forces to analyze the prominence of various features such as the understanding of both the suppliers and customers, risks posed by various agents, the strength of competition, and promising emerging businesspersons to understand a valuable resource. Also, the report spans the DevSecOps Market research data of various companies, benefits, gross margin, strategic decisions of the worldwide, and more through tables, charts, and infographics.The DevSecOps report highlights an all-inclusive assessment of the revenue generated by the various segments across different regions for the forecast period, 2026 to 2033. To leverage business owners, and gain a thorough understanding of the current momentum, the DevSecOps Market research taps hard-to-find data on aspects including but not limited to demand and supply, distribution channel, and technology upgrades. Global DevSecOps Market Key Takeaways According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global DevSecOps market size reached around USD 9.80 Bn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, totaling USD 27.6 Bn by 2032. By component, the software segment dominates the market, accounting for 59.3% of the global DevSecOps market share in 2025. Deployment mode: Based on the deployment mode, the on-premise segment leads the market contributions with 54.7% in the year 2025. By end-use industry, IT & telecom segment has the largest market share of 37.6% due to rapid adoption of agile & DevOps practices in 2025. North America is expected to lead the global DevSecOps industry, holding a share of 36.1% in 2025 majorly because of stringent cybersecurity regulations and early adoption of advanced technologies. Asia Pacific, with an estimated market share of 25.8% in 2025, is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for DevSecOps vendors during the forecast period due to rapid digital transformation initiatives.Rising Cybersecurity Threats Spearheading Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights' recent DevSecOps market analysis sheds light on major growth-driving factors shaping the industry. These include the rising frequency of cyberattacks, growing need for secure and continuous software delivery, growing integration of security into CI/CD pipelines, and regulatory compliance requirements across industries.Organizations are integrating SAST, DAST, and container security solutions into development workflows to identify potential vulnerabilities earlier. That shift-left approach to security is giving massive velocity to the global DevSecOps approval rate.➤ DevSecOps Market Key Players• Aqua Security Software Ltd• Amazon Web Services Inc• CA Technologies• Fortinet Inc• GitLab Inc• Google LLC• IBM• Open Text• Microsoft• Palo Alto Networks Inc• Riverbed Technology• Sonatype Inc• Synopsys Inc• Snyk Limited• Trend Micro Incorporated➤ DevSecOps Market Segments• By Component: Software and Services• By Deployment: On Premise and Cloud• By End Use: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and OtherBuy The Latest Version Of the Reports with an Impressive Discount (Up to 40% Off ) at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9046 Integration Complexities and Skill Gaps Hampering Market GrowthThe global DevSecOps market outlook indicates strong future growth, owing to the surge in demand for security-based software development frameworks. Complexity associated with integrating DevSecOps tools into conventional systems and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals may restrain market growth to some extent.Many enterprises face challenges in cultural transformation, automation integration, and alignment between development security teams and operations. Additionally, high implementation costs for advanced security automation platforms can limit adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises.Growing Cloud Adoption Creating Market Growth OpportunitiesThe rapid expansion of cloud computing and containerized applications creates very significant growth opportunities in the DevSecOps market. As the workloads of organizations transition into cloud-native environments, the solution for integrated and automated security becomes imperative. Additionally, increased use of microservices architecture, Kubernetes, and Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) further drives demand for automated compliance monitoring, runtime protection, and susceptibility management tools, boosting overall DevSecOps market growth.Emerging DevSecOps Market Trends One of the major factors driving market growth is the increasing integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in DevSecOps. Most organizations are employing AI-based security analytics and automated threat detection solutions in their continuous integration and development pipelines, which are contributing towards market growth. The rising adoption of container security and Kubernetes security solutions is significantly transforming the DevSecOps landscape. As enterprises accelerate their shift toward cloud-native application expansion and microservices architectures, the need for runtime protection, container image scanning, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security is increasing. This trend is growing demand for advanced DevSecOps platforms.Increasing adoption of ‘shift left’ security practices is driving organizations to adopt security within the development life cycle. Ensuring static and dynamic application security testing tools are integrated during the coding or build phase enables companies to proactively identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities.Regional Outlook:The following section of the report offers valuable insights into different regions and the key players operating within each of them. To assess the growth of a specific region or country, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been carefully considered. The section also provides readers with revenue and sales data for each region and country, gathered through comprehensive research. » North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)» Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)» Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)» South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA)» Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA) 