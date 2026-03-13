Green Cardamom Market Size, Share, Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment By 2033

Green Cardamom Market

The Global Green Cardamom Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.13 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.63 Bn by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Green Cardamom Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.13 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.63 Bn by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2025 to 2032. Rising awareness of health and wellness is significantly influencing consumer purchasing behavior, leading to increased demand for natural and organic spices such as green cardamom. As more consumers become concerned about the potential risks of synthetic additives and chemical residues found in processed spices, the natural origin and numerous health benefits of green cardamom have made it a preferred ingredient in both culinary applications and traditional medicine.Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9104 Global Green Cardamom Market Key TakeawaysWhole cardamom remains the top-selling product type, accounting for a market share of 60.9% in 2025.Conventional segment accounted for 58.7% of the global green cardamom market share in 2025.Green cardamom consumption remains high in food and beverages, accounting for to 34.7% of the market share in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global green cardamom industry, with a 41.2% share in 2025.North America, holding a 19.3% share in 2025, is poised to emerge as a hotbed for green cardamom manufacturers during the forecast period.Rising Green Cardamom Demand from Food & Beverage Sector Fueling Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest green cardamom market analysis highlights key factors spurring industry growth. These include growing demand for green cardamom from the food & beverage industry, rising health and wellness trends, and increasing consumer preference for natural and organic spices.Green cardamom is being increasingly used across global cuisines for its unique aroma and flavor. For example, it is widely used in beverages, desserts, baked goods, curries, spice blends, and other food products. Rising popularity of ethnic and exotic flavors, especially in Western and emerging markets, is expected to boost sales of green cardamom during the forecast period.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9104 High Costs and Quality Control Issues Hampering Green Cardamom Market GrowthThe global green cardamom market outlook remains positive due to growing health and wellness trend and rising use of green cardamom in food & beverage applications. However, high cost of green cardamom and quality control issues may slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Fluctuating crop yields and weather events cause unpredictable supply, leading to significant price swings that deter consistent consumption and industrial use. In addition, inconsistent quality standards, lack of uniform grading systems across regions, and occasional adulteration or counterfeit products undermine consumer confidence and complicate exports. Together, these factors could reduce overall green cardamom market demand in the coming years.Health and Wellness Trends Creating Market Growth OpportunitiesGreen cardamom is valued not only for its flavor but also for its perceived health benefits. It is known for digestive support, antioxidant properties, and its use in traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda. Because of these benefits, it is widely used in nutraceuticals, herbal teas, supplements, and functional foods. This creates lucrative growth opportunities for green cardamom companies.Emerging Green Cardamom Market TrendsRising consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients is a key growth-shaping trend in the green cardamom market. Today, many consumers prefer clean-label and natural spices instead of artificial additives because they are more concerned about health and wellness. This shift is increasing the demand for organic green cardamom in traditional cooking and in retail spice products.Expansion of global culinary trends is fueling demand for green cardamom. Globalization of food culture and growing interest in diverse cuisines like Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Scandinavian are increasing cardamom adoption internationally. Restaurants, cafes, and specialty food manufacturers are incorporating it into menus and products.Growth of premium and value-added products is supporting expansion of green cardamom industry. There is a growing launch of value-added and premium spice products, such as cardamom-infused oils, spice blends, ready-to-use powders, and botanical extracts, which increase its use beyond traditional markets.Rise of e-commerce and modern retail is making green cardamom more accessible globally. Rising green cardamom sales through these online and offline shopping platforms are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.New cardamom varieties are being developed to meet evolving consumer and agricultural needs. For instance, two new cardamom varieties developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) were officially released in August 2024. This is expected to boost growth of green cardamom market in the coming years.Global supply chain digitization and traceability is emerging as a transformative trend in the green cardamom market. Increasing adoption of blockchain integration in spice trading is enhancing transparency, authenticity verification, and traceability from farm to consumer, which strengthens consumer trust as well as supports premium pricing. Additionally, AI-powered quality assessment systems, including automated grading and sorting technologies, are improving export quality standards, reducing inconsistencies, and expanding market access in international trade.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9104 Analyst’s View“The global green cardamom market is set to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for natural spices and flavoring agents, increasing consumer preference for clean-label and organic food products, and expanding applications across the food & beverage, nutraceutical, and personal care industries,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the green cardamom market report:◘ Adrianna Springs Impex Pvt Ltd.◘ Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Company Limited◘ Cardex S.A.◘ Nani Agro Foods◘ Eastmade Spices & Herbs Private Limited◘ MAS Enterprises Ltd◘ Ashapura Agrocomm Private Limited.◘ VLC Spices◘ Synthite Industries◘ Vora Spice Mills LLPKey DevelopmentsIn February 2025, Cardex S.A. was featured in a European market-entry guide as one of the main exporters of conventional cardamom to European buyers. Cardex S.A. is a Guatemala-based company that exports green cardamom to international markets, including Europe.In August 2024, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research developed two new varieties of cardamom. These new varieties were developed to improve yield and help farmers grow better quality cardamom.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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