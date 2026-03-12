AdSimulo Enables Architects, Engineers, and Developers to Design Optimal Lift (Elevator) Systems in Minutes

AdSimulo Lift Traffic Analysis

The world-leading lift traffic analysis application uses an expert system to deliver optimal elevator designs in minutes. No specialist knowledge required.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every square metre of a commercial building has a cost. When lift shafts and core infrastructure take up more floor area than a building requires, that space comes directly at the expense of rentable area and project returns. Lift traffic analysis and simulation software developer AdSimulo has built a platform that changes how this calculation works. By automatically running thousands of lift traffic simulations and delivering the optimal lift design within minutes, AdSimulo allows architects, developers, and engineers to right-size their lift shafts before construction begins, protecting rentable space, reducing costs, and producing a design that performs efficiently for all occupants.Designing the Optimal Lift (Elevator) System in MinutesOne of the defining characteristics of AdSimulo is the speed at which it reaches a result. Conventional lift traffic studies require specialist engineers to manually configure and evaluate system options, a process that can take days and demands a level of technical expertise that is not always available.AdSimulo replaces that process with an expert system that runs automatically. A user inputs the building tenancy type, number of floors, and population, and the platform analyses thousands of simulation scenarios to identify the optimal lift configuration for that specific building. The entire process takes minutes. No deep knowledge of lift engineering standards is required to reach a reliable design solution.For architects and developers working under strict time pressures, this represents a practical shift in how early-stage building decisions get made. Rather than treating lift planning as a late-stage specialist task, AdSimulo enables testing and validation of the strategy as part of the core design workflow, when changes are still inexpensive.Saving Space and Maximising Rentable AreaThe lift core can take up a large amount of floor area in any multi-storey building. In a high-rise office or residential tower, the number of lift shafts, their dimensions, and associated lobbies represent a significant percentage of the total floor space. An oversized core reduces the total rentable area on every floor it serves.By running its expert system across thousands of configuration variables, AdSimulo identifies the minimum number of lifts that will deliver the required performance standard for a given building population.Validating Lift Performance Across Traffic ConditionsOnce the optimal configuration has been identified, AdSimulo provides comprehensive performance data to confirm that the system will operate to the required standard under real-world conditions.Seventeen different report types are available, generated automatically and downloadable online. Each report includes coloured diagrams and detailed numerical data aligned with recognised performance benchmarks. Users can customise report headers and footers with their organisation’s branding before sharing with clients or project stakeholders.The platform’s 3D visualisation system adds a further layer of clarity to performance review. Passenger and lift car movements are rendered in a game-like environment, with colour coding applied to intending passengers based on waiting time. This makes it immediately apparent where queues are forming and how different configuration changes affect the experience at the floor level.Built for Architects, Developers, and EngineersAdSimulo is designed to be accessible to the full range of professionals involved in building design and development, not only specialist lift engineers. The expert system handles the technical complexity of the simulation process automatically, meaning that architects planning a building’s lift strategy, or developers evaluating the core layout, can run a full lift traffic analysis without needing to understand the engineering calculations.The professionals who use AdSimulo span several connected roles:Architects integrating lift core sizing into early-stage building design, where changes to floor layout are still straightforwardReal estate developers and construction firms assessing the space and cost implications of different strategies before committingElevator engineers and designers validating system configurations against performance benchmarksLift consultants preparing client reports and design recommendations for large-scale mixed-use, residential, office, hotel, and hospital developmentsQuote from AdSimulo“We built AdSimulo for the professionals who need to make lift design decisions but don’t have weeks to commission a specialist study. By setting up the building type, floors, and population, users get to the optimal solution in minutes. The expert system does the heavy lifting,” says an AdSimulo spokesperson.About AdSimuloAdSimulo is a lift traffic analysis application with expert system, visualisation, and BIM output that is quite revolutionary in that it enables the design of vertical transportation for most buildings within minutes, outputting reports on performance, a visualisation of the elevators in use, and generating an industry standard generic IFC output file of the lifts ready to be inserted into the overall building BIM.AdSimulo has no directly comparable application and is a world-leading lift (elevator) design tool that has taken over six years to develop.

