Best selling home cook releases her second book

Trust The Process- Michelle's new cook book Michelle and her husband, Christopher

A passionate home cook whose recipes have led to millions of views online, is planning to release her second book.

I couldn't believe the amount of people who wanted my recipes” — Michelle Coughran

UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Coughran became an instant bestseller with In The Bowl, a collection of her easy-to-follow, family-friendly dishes.

In just over five months Michelle sold more than 20,000 copies, one of the highest amount her publishing company has sold to date and better than some books on the New York Times best-sellers list.

And the huge appetite for her no-nonsense meal suggestions – created while she travels the country with her husband Christopher and her two sons in an RV – has led to a second recipe collection.

Trust The Process – Easy Go-To Everyday Recipes is a second collection of 50 budget friendly ideas, with recipes for meals such as Loaded Pork Chops, Welder’s Dump, Mexican Pizza and Farmer’s Spread, created initially for her own family and shared with her followers.

Christopher’s job means that the family are constantly on the move, sometimes staying in one place for as little as a few days.

That however hasn’t stopped Michelle from indulging her passion for cooking and showing how it’s easy to make tasty, filling dishes without breaking the bank.

The fact that she cooks in the limited space in the family RV has also attracted followers, interested to see how she makes so many mouthwatering creations.

Michelle shared her kitchen successes on her traveling-wife-life social media channels and has racked up more than six million views on Tik Tok alone.

The success of her first book has taken Michelle completely by surprise, which is why she decided to create a follow-up.

“I couldn’t believe the amount of people who wanted my recipes,” she said.

“And I had so many people asking me when the next book was coming out that I decided to work on that straight away.

“I can’t wait for people to see it and enjoy it.”

Michelle has partnered with unique publishing company, Found, which specialises in taking the content produced by on-line creators and turning it into high end books.

In The Bowl became one of the company’s most successful books to date and the hope is that Trust The Process will follow in its footsteps.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told how many copies had been sold,” said Michelle.

“I just hope everyone enjoys it as much as I enjoyed doing it.”

Copies of In The Bowl are available at www.found.us as a hardback book and as a digital download. Trust The Process is now also available via the website for pre-order, with full sale of the book taking place on 27 March.

For further information/interviews please contact Bernice Saltzer at Sorted PR on 07977 860183 or email bernice@sortedpr.com

