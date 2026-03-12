Minister Ronald Lamola: Media briefing on geopolitical developments

Southern Africa Development Community

South Africa will host the SADC Council of Ministers in Pretoria, South Africa, from 12 to 13 March 2026. During this Session, in our capacity as Interim Chair of the Council of Ministers will continue to implement the theme of the 45th SADC Summit as adopted in August 2025 in Madagascar which is “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC”.

As may be recalled, South Africa was in November 2025 elected as the Interim Chair of SADC until August 2026. South Africa will, during the upcoming Summit in August, also be elected Chair of SADC until August 2027.

The Council of Ministers has been preceded by the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and a special meeting of Senior Officials and Experts on the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030. The RISDP is a 10-year framework designed to deepen Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional integration and development, which was held from 04 to 10 March 2026 to prepare the draft Agenda and Report of the Council.

African Union

South Africa’s leadership is distinctly reflected in our stewardship of Agenda 2063, ensuring the continent’s developmental blueprint remains on track. This commitment to a unified, prosperous Africa is given practical expression through our convening of the AU C5 (Comité des Cinq) on South Sudan and our election on the Peace and Security Council, where we leverage our position to silence the guns and foster lasting peace. Together, these efforts demonstrate our dedication to moving African solutions from a visionary document to tangible stability on the ground.

Middle East

The escalation of tension in the Middle East heralds great anxiety and uncertainty in the region, the continent and in the world. These global challenges demand greater solidarity and unity, especially among countries in the South as such, this a matter that will also be discussed.

I have had calls with my counterparts in the GCC States (Gulf States) to express solidarity with them on account of what is happening in their region.

The South African government is monitoring the situation in the Middle East and notes with concern that the conflict has resulted in the destruction of civilian infrastructure across the region. This has also resulted in inflationary pressures, energy insecurity and food insecurity as a result of the fertiliser shocks in the agriculture sector.

South Africa reiterates its condemnation for the violation of article 2(4) of the UN Charter by the United States and Israel and the subsequent action of the Iranian government which through their response, violated the provisions of article 51 and breached the sovereignty and territorial integrity of GCC States.

The United Nations Security Council now more than ever, is called upon to prioritise humanity over geopolitical preferences. This is an existential moment for multilateralism, which must reverberate in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

We continue to urge all our citizens currently in the Middle East Region to contact the respective Embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure that they are registered with, and that their whereabouts are known to, the Embassies.

Citizens travelling abroad for any reason, whether it be for business, education, holiday among others, are reminded to register with the South African Embassy/Consulate nearest to the destination they are visiting. The list of contact details for our missions abroad can be found on the department’s website or the websites of the various South African Embassies/Consulates.

Citizens are also encouraged to download and register on the DIRCO Travel Smart App, where you can also include details of your next of kin and log a case with the South African mission should you find yourself in distress while abroad. South African citizens are also advised to continue to monitor government platforms as well as reports from their resident country, for any relevant information and updates.

US Relations

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has noted recent public remarks made by the United States Ambassador to South Africa. While South Africa welcomes active public diplomacy and the strengthening of bilateral ties, we emphasise that such engagements must remain consistent with established diplomatic etiquette and international protocols.

In this regard, we’ve called in the Ambassador to explain his undiplomatic remarks, in his engagements and visits to the Apartheid Museum, District Six and other similar South African landmarks. He acknowledges that given our history South Africa needs redress and he is willing to work with us constructively in this regard.

I will allow the Director-General, Mr Zane Dangor, to elaborate further on the discussion with the US Ambassador.

South Africa has consistently affirmed that the United States is a vital strategic partner.

This relationship is not one-sided. South African companies maintain a significant investment footprint in the United States, particularly in sectors such as energy and chemicals, while South Africa remains a leading supplier of critical minerals to the United States.

We reiterate that Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) is not "reverse racism," as regrettably insinuated. It is a fundamental instrument designed to address the structural imbalances of South Africa’s unique history.

Approximately 500 US companies currently operate in South Africa, employing over 250,000 people. These firms operate in full compliance with our domestic laws, including assisting us to address historical injustices through legislated B-BBEE equivalent programs. This a mutually beneficial relationship the bilateral trade between the two countries can grow but we should not behave as if South Africa’s contribution is inconsequential, South Africa has been one of the largest importers of American products on the continent. The bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at 15 billion US dollars.

We view these requirements as a form of localisation, a standard economic tool used globally to foster domestic growth. While our policies possess specific features to address historical injustice, they are aligned with international investment practices.

South Africa remains committed to the rule of law. The Expropriation Act (Act No. 13 of 2024) is not intended to undermine property rights. Expropriation without compensation is a measure of last resort, subject to rigorous procedural safeguards and strictly limited to the five specific conditions outlined in Section 13 of the Act. These safeguards ensure that land reform is conducted in a manner that is just, equitable, and sustainable. On the question of rural safely – this is not a phenomenon limited only to white people. It affects all South Africans, not white communities exclusively.

As a sovereign State and a significant middle power, South Africa’s foreign policy is anchored in our constitutional commitment to multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

South Africa’s non-alignment does not entail a preference for any geopolitical bloc. Rather, it represents our ability to engage all international partners and take positions on a case-by-case basis, guided by international law. We remain steadfast in our resistance to being drawn into great-power rivalries, prioritising instead, a global governance system that is fair and inclusive.

