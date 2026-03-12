Rallied Launches AI Technician for MSPs That Resolves Tickets the Same Week

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most managed service providers, Tier 1 support tickets account for 40 - 60% of total ticket volume. Password resets, account unlocks, MFA issues, and access permissions dominate daily workload, leaving experienced engineers resetting passwords instead of building infrastructure. Rallied has launched an AI technician designed specifically for MSPs that can autonomously resolve Tier 1 support tickets the same week it is deployed. Unlike traditional automation tools that require months of setup, dedicated administrators, or complex workflow engineering, Rallied integrates directly with an MSP’s existing technology stack and begins working almost immediately.Addressing the MSP Automation GapThe MSP AI and automation space has grown rapidly in recent years, but many providers report frustration with the complexity of existing tools.Platforms like Rewst often require developer-level expertise to build and maintain automation workflows. Other solutions have required organizations to dedicate staff to training and managing AI systems for extended periods. Meanwhile, ecosystem-locked solutions tied to specific platforms can leave many MSPs without viable automation options.This has led to skepticism among MSP owners who are searching for practical AI solutions that deliver immediate operational value.Rallied approaches the problem differently.Instead of acting as a workflow builder or recommendation engine, the platform functions as an autonomous AI technician capable of reading incoming support tickets, determining the issue, executing the fix across connected systems, notifying the user, and closing the ticket without human intervention.“MSPs shouldn’t need a developer on staff to automate a password reset,” said Amaresh Ray, founder of Rallied. “We built Rallied to work the way a great L1 tech works - it reads the ticket, fixes the problem, documents the solution and moves on.”How the AI Technician WorksOnce deployed, Rallied connects to the core tools MSPs already use to manage IT infrastructure and service delivery. The AI agent can analyze incoming tickets, reason about the request, and perform the necessary actions directly across the integrated systems.Common L1 support tasks handled by the AI technician include:Password resets and account unlocksMulti-factor authentication (MFA) resetsPermission and group membership changesMailbox and access configurationFull user onboarding and offboarding workflowsCross-system diagnostics using monitoring and identity dataBecause the platform can query monitoring systems, identity providers, and service health information simultaneously, it can diagnose and resolve issues without requiring manual investigation from technicians.Built for the MSP Technology StackRallied integrates with many of the core platforms MSPs rely on for service management and IT operations.PSA: ConnectWise, Autotask, HaloPSA, Jira, SuperOpsRMM: Datto RMM, NinjaOneIdentity: Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Okta, JumpCloud, Google WorkspaceDocumentation: IT Glue, HuduMSPs don’t need to rip and replace their stack. Rallied connects to what they already use.Reducing L1 Workload and Operational CostsFor many MSPs, L1 ticket volume represents a significant operational burden. Even relatively simple requests can consume hours of technician time each week.By autonomously resolving routine tickets, Rallied allows MSP teams to redirect skilled engineers toward higher-value tasks such as infrastructure projects, client consulting, and strategic IT initiatives.The company says the platform can be deployed and operational within the same week, enabling MSPs to see immediate productivity improvements without lengthy implementation cycles.A Shift Toward Autonomous IT SupportAs MSPs look for ways to scale operations without constantly increasing headcount, autonomous IT support is emerging as a practical category. Rallied reduces the friction between AI capability and real-world deployment, offering MSPs a way to automate routine support while maintaining full visibility and control over their systems.About RalliedRallied is an AI technician for managed service providers. The platform connects to an MSP’s PSA, RMM, identity provider, and documentation tools to autonomously resolve L1 support tickets - no workflows to build, no code to write. Rallied is SOC 2 compliant. Learn more at rallied.ai.

