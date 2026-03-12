Infrrd is an AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform New WEBINAR Explores How Enterprises Evaluate Document Automation Vendors in 2026

This Webinar explores how enterprises evaluate document automation and Intelligent Document Processing platforms before selecting vendors.

AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations increase investment in artificial intelligence and automation, selecting the right document automation platform has become a critical decision for enterprise technology and operations teams.However, many organizations discover that the solutions they choose after vendor demonstrations do not always perform as expected in real production environments.To help enterprise teams better understand how to evaluate these technologies, industry experts are hosting a live online session titled:The session is hosted by Infrrd in collaboration with an industry expert. Infrrd develops AI-based document automation solutions for enterprises that process large volumes of documents.The webinar will focus on how organizations assess document automation and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platforms, and what evaluation methods experienced enterprise teams use before selecting a vendor.The session will explore several key topics relevant to enterprise technology leaders, including:- Why document automation demos often look flawless but struggle in production environments- The most common mistakes enterprises make when evaluating automation vendors- How organizations test automation tools before deployment- Practical frameworks used by enterprise teams to compare document automation platformsDocument automation technologies, including Intelligent Document Processing, are increasingly used by enterprises to process high volumes of business documents, extract structured data, and automate document-heavy workflows.As adoption grows across industries such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and logistics, organizations are looking for clearer ways to evaluate the expanding number of vendors in the market.The upcoming webinar aims to provide practical insights into how enterprise teams approach vendor selection and validation before committing to large-scale automation programs.The live session will include an expert discussion followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment with attendees.Webinar InformationEvent Title: Buying IDP in 2026: How Enterprises Really Evaluate VendorsFormat: Live webinar and Q&A discussionAudience: Enterprise technology leaders, operations teams, and digital transformation professionalsDate: March 24th, 2026 REGISTER NOW : Registration is now open for professionals interested in understanding how enterprises evaluate document automation technologies.About InfrrdInfrrd builds AI that does the work humans shouldn’t. Our Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) platform extracts data from any document, no templates, no manual entry, across languages and layouts. Lenders, insurers, and Fortune 500 firms trust Infrrd to cut review times, reduce errors, and scale compliance. Recognized by Gartner and Everest and named IDP Innovator of the Year, Infrrd leads the market in automation accuracy.Keywords: document automation, intelligent document processing, enterprise automation, IDP vendors, AI document processing, automation platform evaluation

