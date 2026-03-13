ai in digital transformation market demand

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Digital Transformation Market 2026 Accelerating Enterprise Automation And Data Strategy

Expected to grow to $1677.29 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation market is dominated by a mix of global technology leaders, cloud hyperscalers, enterprise software providers, and AI-native innovators that are competing through scalable AI platforms, cloud-based deployment models, and industry-specific transformation solutions. Companies are increasingly focusing on integrating generative AI, machine learning automation, advanced analytics, and responsible AI governance frameworks to enhance enterprise efficiency, strengthen compliance, and accelerate digital modernization initiatives. Strategic collaborations, ecosystem partnerships, and investments in data infrastructure and intelligent workflow orchestration are further intensifying competition, making it essential for stakeholders to understand the evolving competitive landscape to identify growth opportunities, strategic alliances, and long-term value creation within the rapidly expanding AI in digital transformation market.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market?

According to our research, Microsoft Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The Intelligent Cloud division of the company is completely involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) in digital transformation market, provides AI-driven digital transformation solutions through its Azure AI, Microsoft Copilot, and Dynamics 365 platforms. The company integrates AI across cloud computing, enterprise applications, and productivity tools to enable intelligent automation, data analytics, and decision-making. Its AI services support industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail. Microsoft also leverages generative AI and machine learning to modernize business operations. These capabilities help enterprises improve efficiency, scalability, and customer engagement.

How Concentrated Is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 8% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the broad cross-industry applicability of AI technologies, relatively low entry barriers for software-driven and cloud-based solutions, and the widespread availability of open-source frameworks and modular AI development tools. While numerous small and mid-sized players operate across niche and vertical-specific segments, achieving scale and long-term competitive differentiation requires substantial investments in proprietary data ecosystems, advanced computing infrastructure, industry expertise, cybersecurity capabilities, and compliance with evolving regulatory and governance standards. Leading technology providers such as Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Dell Technologies Inc. maintain leadership positions through integrated AI platforms, cloud ecosystems, and enterprise-scale digital transformation capabilities, while smaller firms continue to address specialized use cases. As AI adoption deepens globally, strategic collaborations, ecosystem partnerships, and targeted acquisitions are expected to gradually strengthen the market positioning of major players while preserving innovation from emerging vendors.

•Leading companies include:

oMicrosoft Corporation (1%)

oNvidia Corporation (1%)

oAlphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (1%)

oAmazon.com Inc. (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

oAccenture plc (1%)

oCisco Systems Inc. (1%)

oOracle Corporation (1%)

oSAP SE (1%)

oDell Technologies Inc. (1%)

Request a free sample of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19305&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

•North America: Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., DXC Technology Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Salesforce, Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Accenture plc, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, SAP SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., and VMware, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

•Asia Pacific: Amazon.com, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Accenture plc, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, Adobe Inc., VMware, Inc., Wipro Limited, Hitachi Vantara LLC, Digital China Group Co., Ltd., JD.com, Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu, Inc., Sakura Internet Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ZTE Corporation, 4Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd., Megvii Technology Limited, Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology Co., Ltd., RevComm Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Preferred Networks, Inc., PKSHA Technology Inc., KT Corporation, Samsung SDS Co., Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Upstage Co., Ltd., ESTsoft Corp., Ant Group Co., Ltd., FPT Corporation, and CMC Corporation are leading companies in this region.

•Western Europe: Capgemini SE, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, ABB Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Accenture plc, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., and HCL Technologies Limited are leading companies in this region.

•Eastern Europe: Rossum Ltd., Safetica Technologies s.r.o., Cognitive Logic, Inc., Syntropy Group Ltd., Sotrender Sp. z o.o., Netguru S.A., Comarch S.A., UiPath Inc., Druid AI S.R.L., Modus Create, LLC, Auxis, LLC, Yandex N.V., ABBYY Solutions Limited, NtechLab LLC, and Cognitive Technologies Group are leading companies in this region.

•South America: Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Take Blip S.A., Stefanini Group, Matera S.A., Loyola Intelligent Automation LLC, Globant S.A., MercadoLibre, Inc., NEORIS, Inc., NTT DATA EMEAL (formerly Everis Group), Kunaisoft LLC, MetricArts, Inc., Perficient, Inc., G&L Group, Inc., and Kambista Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Advancement of conversational AI platforms is transforming to automate and streamline high-volume enterprise hiring processes.

•Example: Humanly Conversational AI Platform (November 2025) assigns high-volume enterprise hiring by enabling automated candidate interactions, real-time screening, and intelligent interview scheduling.

•These innovation aims to help enterprises deliver faster, more personalized candidate experiences, drive operational efficiencies in hiring, and support strategic workforce planning in an increasingly competitive labor market.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Expanding generative AI and machine learning solution portfolios to accelerate enterprise-wide digital modernization and intelligent automation

•Forming strategic partnerships and ecosystem alliances to strengthen end-to-end transformation capabilities

•Investing in responsible AI frameworks, data governance, and regulatory compliance solutions to build enterprise trust and ensure scalable, secure AI adoption

•Advancing cloud-native, edge-enabled, and hybrid AI deployment models to deliver scalable, interoperable, and real-time digital transformation solutions across industries

Access the detailed Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Digital Transformation Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-digital-transformation-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.