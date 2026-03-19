GPT Proto Expands AI Model Catalogue with Support for Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview

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Hong Kong-based API platform adds Google's latest multimodal model to its growing roster, expanding developer access to frontier AI through a unified gateway

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HONG KONG, March 2026 — GPT Proto, a multi-model AI API platform operated by Talent Tech Global Limited, today announced the integration of Google's Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview into its developer API gateway. The addition marks the platform's latest expansion of its model catalogue, which now spans offerings from Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, and other leading AI labs.

Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview, released by Google in early 2026, is the company’s most capable multimodal model to date. It supports extended context windows, multi-step logical reasoning, and the processing of text, code, and structured data within a single API call. The model has drawn attention from the developer community for its performance on complex reasoning tasks and its applicability to agentic workflows and large-scale document analysis. For a detailed integration guide, see the Nano Banana 2 Guide on the GPT Proto developer blog.

Expanding Access to Frontier Models

GPT Proto’s platform provides a unified RESTful API compatible with OpenAI’s SDK, allowing development teams to access multiple AI models through a single integration point. The platform currently supports dozens of models and is designed for use cases ranging from software engineering and scientific research to content generation and business intelligence pipelines.

According to the company, the inclusion of Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview responds to growing demand from its developer user base for access to Google's latest generation of models. GPT Proto states that all models on the platform are accessible through a standardised API interface, eliminating the need for teams to manage multiple provider accounts or API keys.

Executive Commentary

"Our goal has always been to reduce the barriers between developers and the tools they need to build," said Sammi Cen, Founder and CEO of Talent Tech Global Limited. "Adding Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview to our platform means that teams working with our API can immediately incorporate Google's most advanced reasoning model without a separate onboarding process or billing relationship."

Platform Capabilities

The GPT Proto gateway supports streaming responses, function calling, batch processing, and model routing. The platform is used by developers building applications including retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines, code generation tools, automated content systems, and AI-powered analytics dashboards. Documentation for the Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview integration is available on the GPT Proto developer portal.

Availability

Gemini 3.1 Pro Preview is now available to all GPT Proto users. Developers can access the model and related documentation at gptproto.com.



About GPT Proto

GPT Proto is a multi-model AI API platform operated by Talent Tech Global Limited, headquartered in Hong Kong. The platform provides developer access to large language models from multiple AI providers through a unified API. For more information, visit https://gptproto.com.

Media Contact

Sammi Cen, Founder & CEO

Talent Tech Global Limited

87–105 Chatham Road South, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Email: sammi@gptproto.com

Website: https://gptproto.com

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