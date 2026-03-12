Overture Entertainment, Inc. Gives Way to Robtone, LLC

Overture Entertainment, Inc. ends its 30-year run to make room for Robtone, LLC.

Multi-faceted entertainment company ends its 30-year run to form a streamline, more efficient entity.

OEI was becoming an antiquated business model. It no longer served the [entertainment] community in the same way it once did.” — Robbie Jenkins

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overture Entertainment, Inc., the multi-faceted entertainment company that provided artist management, music production, film scoring, and independent releases, recently ended its 30-year run. In an announcement from former OEI CEO/Founder, Robbie Jenkins, in its place, will be the newly formed, Robtone, LLC.By the launch of OEI, Jenkins had completed an apprenticeship with the late Grammy-nominated Producer/Songwriter/Artist, Kashif. This afforded him the opportunity to interact with the late Whitney Houston, George Benson, Dionne Warwick (for whom he was an opening act in 2017) and others. He had also completed major concert tours with Columbia [eventually acquired by Sony] R&B recording act, Surface where Jenkins performed quadruple duty as a background vocalist, keyboardist, guitarist, and dancer. And, with [then] Gee Street Alternative Rap Act, PM Dawn where he performed similar roles.Jenkins was becoming a fixture on the studio scene as well. It was then that he realized that he needed an entity to manage his career, brand his services, and build into a “one-stop shop” for the entertainment industry. In February of 1995, Jenkins formed Overture Entertainment, Inc. and went on to work with music industry icons while launching his solo career.According to Jenkins, OEI was becoming “an antiquated business model”. “It no longer served the [entertainment]community in the same way it once did.”, he later said. Shortly after its 30th anniversary, in March of 2025, he filed for dissolution of his beloved S-Corporation. After a brief period of speculation, he filed for the registration of Robtone, LLC. It was approved in April of 2025. He spent the remainder of that year constructing the infrastructure of the newly formed entity. “I look forward to providing some of the same services to the entertainment industry, while adding music licensing, and film project development & administration.”, declared Jenkins adding “The independent music releases will resume as well.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.