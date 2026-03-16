Omnigence Releases Research on Japan’s Monetary Normalization and Global Rate Implications

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management (“Omnigence”) has released a new research paper titled “The Japan Anchor Lifts: Monetary Normalizations, Capital Repatriation, and the Repricing of Global Fixed Income.” The paper examines how the Bank of Japan’s tightening cycle may reshape global sovereign bond markets after three decades of ultra-low Japanese interest rates.For years, Japanese institutions deployed capital abroad in search of yield, accumulating approximately USD 12 trillion in foreign assets and becoming the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries. With Japanese policy rates and long-dated government bond yields now at multi-decade highs, domestic fixed income markets are once again offering meaningful returns.The research outlines potential capital repatriation scenarios and assesses the implications for U.S. Treasuries, European sovereign debt, and broader fixed income markets. Omnigence concludes that the lifting of Japan’s low-rate anchor marks a structural transition with direct implications for duration exposure and portfolio construction.The full report is available at https://omnigenceam.com/insights/the-japan-anchor-lifts-monetary-normalizations-capital-repatriation-and-the-repricing-of-global-fixed-income About Omnigence Asset Management: Omnigence Asset Management is a Canadian alternative investment platform specializing in farmland, operational private equity, and secondaries. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is committed to helping investors preserve purchasing power and build durable portfolios in a structurally challenging macro environment. Omnigence has grown to over CA$1 billion in platform assets by focusing on what it describes as the neglected middle, investment opportunities that are too small or too operationally complex for large institutions and traditional alternative managers.DISCLAIMER: This document is for information only and is not intended to provide the basis of any credit or other evaluation, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities of Omnigence, Arvore or any other entity, nor shall any part of this document form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of Omnigence and Arvore relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking information relating to Omnigence's and Arvore’s investment objectives and strategies. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Omnigence's or Arvore’s control, which would cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although management believes that expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since no assurance can be given that such information will prove to be accurate. Omnigence and Arvore do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. There is no guarantee of performance, and past or projected performance is not indicative of future results.

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